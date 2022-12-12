New music single "All The Things We Wanted To Be" honors legacy of UK based singer-songwriter Riccardo Criscenti
Co-writer and singer-songwriter Will Diehl brings song to fruition
It has been an emotional journey in finishing the song and in hearing Riccardo's vocals, knowing that he is no longer with us, and I believe that Riccardo would have been happy with the outcome.”MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter Will Diehl has released the song All The Things We Wanted To Be as a tribute to his songwriting collaboration with singer-songwriter Riccardo Criscenti, a UK-based songwriter who died of a heart attack this past year after a battle with Covid-19.
U.S. songwriter Diehl and Criscenti co-wrote the song together and were working on a demo recording when Riccardo suddenly passed away in January 2022. Riccardo had recorded vocals for the song demo, and during the year after his death, Diehl enlisted a cast of musicians to record the instrumental tracks for the song, added backup vocals and piano of his own, and produced the recording.
"It has been an emotional journey in finishing the song and in hearing Riccardo's vocals and I believe that Riccardo would have been happy with the outcome. This song had a great deal of meaning to Riccardo and to me," Diehl noted, "and of course now, it has a much deeper meaning for me."
The songwriting partnership was carried out entirely via online video throughout 2021, and Will and Riccardo never had the opportunity to meet in person. Despite this, Will commented "Riccardo and I met for many hours while we worked on this song, but a lot of time was spent just getting to know each other. He deeply loved his wife Zdena and daughter Valentina, and he loved entertaining people. During the pandemic, he was serenading people in his neighborhood from his garden. The last time we met online, we decided that we were happy with our song All The Things We Wanted To Be. So we spent a lot of time that day just joking around and we were both laughing so hard that we were crying. It is a wonderful memory to have, but it was the last time that I was able to talk to him. It was heartbreaking to receive the news of his passing."
Earlier this year, The Songwriting Academy, led by Martin Sutton, produced another one of Riccardo's songs, The Sea Carried Away My Tears. The song hit #3 on the UK iTunes chart.
Riccardo was born in Watford, grew up in Hemel Hempstead, and settled in Dunstable with his family. He was a professional singer in clubs and also sang in elder care homes and for young people with learning disabilities. Diehl commented that "Riccardo especially loved singing in the elder care homes. He was a gifted singer and was versed in many styles of music."
Will Diehl is a U.S.-based international recording and touring singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer who has released hundreds of songs as a solo artist. Diehl’s music ranges from Americana, Rock, Pop, Jazz, Environmental, Meditative, and Instrumental. Diehl began his career in New York City while working for a music publisher. Early in his career, he performed at Greenwich Village clubs such as Folk City, The Bitter End, The Other End, and CBGB. While in New York City, Diehl met director George Giglio, and they co-wrote The Amazing Musical Adventures of Herbert, a musical that was produced by the Boston Children's Theatre. Diehl and Giglio have also worked together on the 2021-2022 award-winning documentary Arapaho Truths, which has aired on PBS.
Diehl has contributed music for short films/documentaries and wrote an original piano piece for an Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater production in Boston. Diehl and his former band opened for Todd Rundgren and Greg Kihn in San Francisco and in the Lake Tahoe area. Diehl has toured and performed at folk festivals, clubs, and cafes as a solo artist. Diehl has toured internationally as a solo act.
Diehl has released collaborations and singles in 2021 with artists such as Jeff Franzel, Andrew Rollins, Anders Wihk, and Rhandzu Lucretia -and before the year is out, he will release two more songs on all major music sites.
Readers can find Diehl's music under "Will Diehl" on all major music sites - and Riccardo's music is available under "Riccardo Criscenti" ...
The new single with Riccardo, “All The Things We Wanted To Be” can be found on all major music platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Pandora, YouTube - and on all social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.
