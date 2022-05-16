Award Winning Songwriters and Artists Will Diehl and Anders Wihk Release New Upbeat Single "Springtime In My Heart"
Springtime In My Heart single performed by Anders Wihk and Will Diehl and written by Will Diehl, Andrew Rollins, and Anders Wihk is now available worldwide on all digital music sites
International songwriting collaboration of Will Diehl, Andrew Rollins, and Anders Wihk results in upbeat love song with a memorable, and infectious melody.
We hope that this song will spread optimistic feelings and spread the message of the importance of love during these challenging times.”MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning songwriters and artists Will Diehl and Anders Wihk are pleased to announce the worldwide release of their new single, Springtime In My Heart. The international songwriting collaboration between Will Diehl, Andrew Rollins, and Anders Wihk has resulted in an upbeat love song, with a memorable, and infectious melody. Springtime In My Heart is available worldwide on all major music digital platforms, including Amazon Music, You Tube Music, Spotify, and Apple Music.

Wihk and Diehl teamed up with Emmy award-winning Los Angeles based songwriter Andrew Rollins via Zoom this year to collaborate on the writing of the song. Andrew Rollins is an accomplished composer, songwriter and musician, he's an acoustic master - whether he's playing guitar, keyboard, or mixing, orchestrating or editing. Andrew has an innate ability to capture the essence of a mood and this has been key to his contributions in various well known songs, as well as music on film and television.
Rollins’ discography includes All is By My Side, several songs on the ABC series Nashville, such as This Town, Surrender, and Disappear, among others, as well as the theme song of the award winning comedy show The Hughleys. His songs have been featured on HBO's Happily Ever After: A Fairy Tale for Every Child, Three Little Pigs and Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves, and other features for network and cable productions, including General Hospital, The Ranch, At Any Cost, Mr. Music, Shake, Rattle & Roll, Hendrix, Free of Eden, My Own Country, Live Through This, Jailbait, Star Trek Voyager, The Amazing Race, Level 9, and the Broadway production It Ain't Nothing But the Blues - which was nominated for four Tony awards, including Best Musical.
Andrew Rollins has worked with well-known recording artists including Andre Benjamin, B.B. King, Chaka Kahn, Marc Anthony, Chante Moore, Charles Esten, Ronnie Dunn, Terrance Trent D'arby, Graham Nash, Billy Ray Cyrus, Blink 182, Dan Wilson, Dionne Warwick, Jose Feliciano, Johnny Lang, Dicky Barrett, K-Ci & Jo-Jo, Deana Carter, Carole King, Joe Walsh, Gary Allen, Saison, IV Xample, and En Vogue, among many others.
In 2018, Andrew Rollins was nominated and won an Emmy Award for "Who I Am", which he wrote for General Hospital. Some other awards that he received include 3 SISA International Music Awards for Album of the Year, Producer of the Year, and Song of the Year for I Believe, a Telly Award, and the Axion Award for Musical Excellence.
Anders Wihk is a Berklee College of Music graduate and has wide experience in many music genres, and he combines his talent in his melodic arrangements and live performances as a soloist and accompanist. Anders has worked on two jazz projects with the legendary drummer Steve Gadd, and performed at the opening ceremony of Paralympics in Nagano. Wihk has toured Sweden, Europe, Japan, Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, and the United States and has performed for the Princess of Thailand and the President of Singapore. Additionally, Anders has recorded and produced over thirty albums with multiple international artists.
Anders Wihk Trio formed in the 1990s and has toured with Lena Maria, including follow-up concerts with the ABBA-songs from the Same Tree Different Fruit-project.
Anders initiated the Gospel Choir project FCGC and NCGC and collaborated with gospel singers from Sweden, South Africa and USA. In Japan he has also worked with the opera singer Shinichiro Maeda and the jazz guitarist Tom Kanematsu together with Anders Wihk Trio. Song writing has always been an important part of his music career, and he has written many of the songs for Lena Maria during their 15 year-long collaboration. 2-19, Anders released his song “This World Is Ours” with the young talented singer Eva Jumatate.
Will Diehl is a U.S.-based international recording and touring singer/songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and producer who has released hundreds of songs as a solo artist. Diehl’s music ranges from Americana, Rock, Pop, Jazz, Environmental, Meditative, and Instrumental. Diehl began his career in New York City while working for a music publisher. Early in his career, he busked on the streets, and then performed at Greenwich Village clubs such as Folk City, The Bitter End, The Other End, and CBGB. While in New York City, Diehl met director George Giglio, and they co-wrote The Amazing Musical Adventures of Herbert, a musical that was produced by the Boston Children's Theatre. Diehl and Giglio has also worked together on the recent award-winning documentary Arapaho Truths, which has aired on PBS.
Diehl has contributed music for short films/documentaries and wrote an original piano piece for an Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater production in Boston. Diehl and his band opened for Todd Rundgren and Greg Kihn. Diehl has toured and performed at folk festivals, clubs, and cafes as a solo artist.
The new single “Springtime In My Heart” as well as music by all of these artists can be found under their respective names on all major music platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon, Pandora, YouTube - and on all social media sites such as Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok.
