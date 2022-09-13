Songwriter and Performing Artist Will Diehl Announces Ukraine-Supporting New Single ‘Sunflowers’
The latest from genre-bending singer-songwriter fuses guitar-based songcraft and irresistibly laid-back groove with a message of optimism in the face of crisis.
‘Sunflowers’ is inspired by the courage of the Ukrainian people during the invasion of Ukraine”MANASSAS, VA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-Songwriter Will Diehl, the founder of Pongid Productions, is pleased to announce the September 16, 2022 release of his uplifting new single ‘Sunflowers.’ The song blends disparate elements including the oud, guitars, piano, drums, bass, and backing vocals into a unique anthem. With its delicate flute flourishes, deceptively complex harmonies, and an instantly memorable hook, it is a song with nearly universal appeal.
‘Sunflowers’ is inspired by the courage of the Ukrainian people during the invasion of Ukraine, and features Ukrainian artist-musicians Natashee Niaero and Vitaliy Tkachuk (via Musiveral). During one recording session, air raid sirens blared in the background, illustrating the urgency that has come to define Ukrainian life. The track itself honors the courage and resolution of the people of Ukraine and carries an inspirational message with it. Detailing both the specific and existential issues that are at the forefront of every Ukrainian mind, ‘Sunflowers’ is both a reminder of the resiliency of a nation and the uniting power of music.
Will Diehl's song 'Sunflowers' is available on all online music streaming and download sites on Friday, Sept 16.
As a songwriter, producer, and instrumentalist, he has penned over a thousand songs ranging from driving blues-rock and intimate folk to adventurous electro-pop.
With the full-length 2020 album ‘Days of Summer’ and its jazz-infused harmonies and expansive soundscapes, Diehl fused experimental productions with accessible pop melodies. He continued building momentum the following year with ‘Two Streams Collide.’ With moody electronic production breathing new life into Will’s songwriting, the album revealed him to be an artist of rare depth. Since then, he has continued a steady schedule of releases, including the single ‘So Freely’ with popular South African vocalist Rhandzu Lucretia. His previous release, the collaborative single ‘Springtime In My Heart’ with Anders Wihk and Andrew Rollins shows that he is poised to reach a larger worldwide audience.
Will has performed internationally, had his music featured in documentary films, and is an award-winning songwriter.
