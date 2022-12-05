CUSO Chooses Revvin for Digital Loan Origination

Valentin Saportas

The ability to offer customized borrower journeys was key to the decision.

CHICAGO, IL, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revvin, the leading low-code/no-code digital lending platform, has published a new Case Study outlining its four-year relationship with First Heritage Mortgage Services (FHMS), a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) with over 110 partner credit unions with combined assets of over $17.8 billion. First Heritage’s white-labeled digital lending engine is powered by Revvin.

“When FHMS approached us, they were working with a very well known and well funded technology provider, but whenever they requested customization they were frustrated with the response,” said CEO Valentin Saportas. “This is a particularly serious challenge for CUSOs, who are tasked with helping their credit unions receive unique solutions tailored to their businesses.”

FHMS started by evaluating 15 industry players and eventually narrowed their prospect list down to three platforms. Ultimately, FHMS chose Revvin for its flexibility and for the relationship that was built with the company’s leaders during the vetting process. Revvin’s next generation platform embraces no-code/low-code design to enable lenders of all kinds to deliver highly tailored constituent-centered user experiences for both borrowers and loan officers. This works particularly well for CUSOs who must meet the needs of a diverse group of lenders.

Revvin accelerates time-to-delivery through either pre-defined templates or customized journeys, allowing lenders to originate digital mortgages or any kind of loan profitably right out of the box. Lenders leverage the Engine’s agility to craft and deliver the intuitive experiences their borrowers demand. No other digital lending platform makes this as easy as Revvin’s.

Now, FHMS partner members benefit from ease of use, allowing them to complete the loan applications in less than 10 minutes. Partner staff, including loan officers, processors and underwriters, benefit from the engine’s seamless integration with their LOS. A new credit union can be set up with the Revvin digital lending engine in less than two weeks, a significant improvement from the 12-13 weeks required by the old system.

“Working with Revvin is fast, easy and highly collaborative,” the client said in the new Case Study. “From the beginning, Revvin sat down to huddle with the FHMS team and took the time to really understand our goals. We had people who really understood the LOS and Revvin’s staff knew what they could do. It is a great partnership.”

Download a copy of the entire Case Study on the Revvin website.

About First Heritage Mortgage Services

First Heritage Mortgage Services (FHMS) is a Credit Union Service Organization (CUSO) with over 110 partner credit unions with combined assets of over $17.8 billion. FHMS, provides its credit union partners turnkey mortgage solutions that make hassle-free home ownership possible. The CUSO offers a variety of mortgage products and services, including programs for first time home buyers and an extensive set of loan types, including GSE (Fannie/Freddie), FHA, VA, PHFA, USDA, Construction-to-Permanent Loans and Home Improvement Loans.

About Revvin

Revvin is the leading low-code/no-code digital lending platform processing thousands of loan applications every month. The platform is used by hundreds of lenders ranging from IMBs to Banks and Credit Unions. The company’s platform is the only modern solution available in the market that enables lenders to quickly and cost-effectively customize workflows, business rules, UI, data flows between systems and many other aspects of the platform through its easy-to-use, low-code/no-code editors. To learn more, please visit https://www.revvin.com.