Exceleras Launches New Advisory Board

Leaders come aboard to help guide software developer into the future.

During the pandemic, we reinvented our company and our platform. Now, we are inviting well connected industry thought leaders to help guide us into an even more exciting and prosperous future.” — Tom Simon, CEO of Exceleras

GLENCOE, IL, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceleras, a provider of software solutions that drive the right actions at the right time to accelerate property disposition, has launched a new Advisory Board and attracted a number of industry leaders to join the new body. The first three board members are Kevin J. Cooke, Jr., Courtney Thompson, and Jason Tanaka. The company expects to add at least two more executives to its advisory board in the very near future.

“Exceleras has a 16-year history of supporting this industry through some very difficult times but to grow into our next chapter and ensure that our best days are ahead of us, we need to think like a startup,” said Tom Simon, Exeleras’ Chief Executive Officer. “During the pandemic, we took the opportunity to reinvent our company and our platform. Now, we are inviting well connected industry thought leaders to help guide us into an even more exciting and prosperous future.”

Simon said he could not be more excited about the first set of executives to join the new board, saying their backgrounds and experience will be a significant asset for Exceleras. “After our initial meeting with the Advisory Board, there is no doubt they will challenge every aspect of our business and our technology. Each brings a tremendous track record of career success and advancement, along with a wealth of industry thought leadership. We will be a significantly better company as a result of their involvement with Exceleras,” Simon added.

Cooke is the SVP of Business Development of LoanCare where is responsible for securing new business, partnering in solution innovation, and strengthening client relationships. He brings over 25 years of experience in financial services, most recently serving as SVP of Strategic Partnerships at Auction.com. Previously, he held executive management positions at a number of mortgage servicers and leading industry vendors, such as Carrington and Altisource. Cooke spent the first 11 years of his career working as an equity trader/specialist on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange.

Thompson is Chief Product Officer at mortgage servicing fintech leader Sagent, where she currently leads Sagent’s homeowner-centered servicing transformation vision. She has nearly two decades of experience in high-risk regulatory solution management, operations, innovation, and human-first strategies, along with running a best-in-class default servicing operation.

Tanaka is Managing Director at mortgage technology services company Livegage. He has served as a successful CTO, COO, and entrepreneur during his 20+ years in the software development, banking, mortgage, and student loan industries. Over his career, Tanaka has built and curated innovative teams at numerous lending and tech companies, including H&R Block, Vantium Capital, LenderLive, CU Student Choice, among others.

“I’m excited to add these experienced executives to our new advisory board,” said Jonathan Kunkle, a member of the Exceleras Management Board. “We have a great story to tell and that story will only become more exciting as our Advisory Board guides us into the future.”

About Exceleras

Mortgage Servicers and the REO Agents and Vendors who serve them need software solutions that drive the right actions at the right time to accelerate property disposition. Exceleras provides software that cost effectively adapts to their unique needs and seamlessly blends into their existing work environments, without requiring them to learn a new language or change their process. Exceleras provides complete workflow management tools for all phases of property management, from initial default through final disposition, including a national network of REO Agents, Appraisers, Attorneys and Asset Managers. Find out more at http://www.exceleras.com.