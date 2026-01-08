Exceleras Launches Investor View Platform

Tom Simon

It’s time for asset managers to start thinking about REO like an asset.

For the first time, investors can clearly see how operational decisions translate into financial results.” — Tom Simon, CEO, Exceleras

GLENCOE, IL, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Exceleras, a provider of software solutions that drive the right actions at the right time to accelerate property disposition, announced today the release of Investor View™. The new tool offers powerful new functionality designed to transform the work of Asset Managers from traditional transactional workflow and tasking into a real-time intelligence and decision-support engine for REO and defaulted loan portfolios.

“Asset managers have been asked for years to push paper faster, not think strategically,” said Tom Simon, the CEO of Exceleras. “Investor View changes that equation. We’re elevating the role of the asset manager from task executor to performance owner, someone who can see problems early, act decisively, and materially improve return.”

Built for institutional investors, servicers, and asset managers, Investor View reframes distressed assets from liabilities to be liquidated into assets to be optimized, connecting daily operational execution directly to financial outcomes. By delivering portfolio-wide visibility, dynamic analytics, and performance accountability in a single dashboard, Investor View enables measurable improvements in speed, cost control, and recoveries, where even a 1% lift across a multi-million-dollar portfolio represents meaningful value creation.

Simon added, “This isn’t about more data. It’s about giving professionals the clarity, transparency, and authority to manage assets like assets, not liabilities they are tasked with ‘making go away.’”

At the core of Investor View is a unified dashboard that brings together inventory, valuation, days in inventory, days on market, offer performance, expenses, and workflow aging, fully filterable by portfolio, servicer, region, or asset type. The platform highlights bottlenecks, underperforming assets, and cost leakage before they erode value, while enabling transparent comparisons across servicers, agents, and vendors.

“For the first time, investors can clearly see how operational decisions translate into financial results,” Simon said. “That level of real-time transparency drives accountability, better decisions, and faster outcomes.”

Investor View’s value and purpose are straightforward: the platform delivers a measurable, repeatable value proposition by helping stakeholders sell assets faster, price assets with greater confidence, reduce holding costs, and improve net proceeds through real-time intelligence and proactive intervention. By aligning operational metrics with portfolio performance, Investor View shifts asset management from reactive task management to proactive return optimization, unlocking hidden value in every asset and redefining what modern asset management looks like.

About Exceleras

Exceleras provides software solutions that drive the right actions at the right time to accelerate property disposition. Exceleras provides complete workflow management tools for all phases of property management, from initial default through final disposition, including a national network of REO Agents, Appraisers, Attorneys, and Asset Managers.

