2022MIECF to Introduce Alternative Fuel Vehicle Test Drives In Line with Green Mobility Policies

MACAU, December 4 - The “2022 Macao International Environmental Co-operation Forum & Exhibition” (2022MIECF) will unveil an electric motorcycle test drive activity, along with the green mobility project, green technologies, consulting service on “carbon neutrality”, and waste reduction products to present the full picture of future green urban development.

Participating traders can try out their selected models and have a taste of the low-carbon driving experience on a light-duty vehicle. This will give them a better understanding of the performance of different vehicles and allow them to enquire about the supporting services including the charging stations.

Six exhibition zones with four newly-added features

This year’s offline exhibition is composed of six zones dedicated to the theme “Commitment to Green Development, Moving towards the Dual Carbon Goals”. Among them, there are two newly-added zones including the Eco-friendly Tableware Zone which will exhibit tableware made of eco-friendly materials; and the Remote Exhibiting Zone which will provide a display platform for products and services for exhibitors who cannot participate in the event in person.

Meanwhile, the Green Mobility Zone, is set up again this year, will exhibit the vehicles and equipment from over 30 electric vehicle and motorcycle brands, with electric motorcycles available for test drives for the first time; the Greenovation Zone will showcase innovative green technologies and those contributing to waste reduction and plastic waste reduction, coupled with the consulting service on “carbon neutrality”.

Green mobility software and hardware assembling in the Green Mobility Zone

As one of the highlight zones in the 2022MIECF, the Green Mobility Zone has attracted upwards of 30 electric vehicle and motorcycle brands, many of which will release new products during the event. Eco-friendly alternative fuel vehicles and associated equipment will be exhibited in this zone, covering smart mobility technology for alternative fuel vehicles, smart transportation, smart driving systems, and charging technology.

Moreover, the Green Mobility Zone will continue to promote green commuting in an endeavour to put forward smart transportation solutions for sustainable urban development, overhaul the traditional transportation system to fuel the establishment and growth of a new data-enabled, intelligent, and socialised transportation system, whilst pressing ahead with the research, development, and application of cutting-edge technologies, including self-driving and charging facilities, as well as their supporting equipment. Meanwhile, exhibitions and exchanges will be held revolving around innovative green technologies to drive forward the application and exchanges of such technologies and align itself with the strategic plan for green, low-carbon, and quality development with ecological conservation as the priority, stated in the national 14th Five-Year Plan and the Long-Range Objectives Through the Year 2035.

Promoting green mobility policies in co-operation with SAR Government

As promoting green transportation is at the top of the agenda, the Macao SAR Government has made vigorous efforts in advancing various policies and measures to manage mobile sources of air pollution in recent years, covering newly imported vehicles, vehicles in use, motor fuels, and the promotion of green vehicles. Following the implementation of the “Financial Support Scheme for the Swapping of Motorcycles and Scooters with Two-stroke Engines”, the “Financial Support Scheme for the Scrapping of Obsolete Motorcycles and Their Replacement by New Electric Motorcycles” and the “Financial Support Scheme for the Scrapping of Old Diesel-powered Vehicles” were launched this year. The “Financial Support Scheme for the Scrapping of Obsolete Motorcycles and Their Replacement by New Electric Motorcycles” further encourages vehicle owners to replace their obsolete motorcycles with new electric motorcycles, mainstreaming the electric motorcycles. According to relevant statistics, after the implementation of the above policies, the air quality in Macao has been greatly improved.

Consulting service on “carbon neutrality” and green technology project added to the Greenovation Zone

The Greenovation Zone in the 2022MIECF will feature a professional consulting service on “carbon neutrality” that provides companies with information and professional advice on “carbon neutrality”, including carbon allowances and detection, carbon credit purchasing and selling, carbon asset trading system, carbon neutrality and carbon offset system, in a bid to boost companies’ green transformations.

The Greenovation Zone will also showcase innovative green technologies and those related to waste reduction and plastic waste reduction. Innovative green technologies and smart technology products will have a greater presence in this zone. Together with the activities and promotions of the “Greenovation Roadshow”, it will help connect investors with innovative environmental protection projects.

Debut of Eco-friendly Tableware Zone and Remote Exhibiting Zone

This year’s MIECF will introduce the Eco-friendly Tableware Zone and the Remote Exhibiting Zone. By 3 December, these two zones have attracted over 30 companies from Mainland China, Portuguese-speaking countries, and Macao to showcase eco-friendly tableware, sustainable food, smart transportation solution, green construction, eco-city integration, and wastewater treatment, providing all sectors of the society with the latest updates and purchase opportunities. In the Remote Exhibiting Zone, there will be electronic devices and interpreters in place to assist exhibitors in the online explanation, product promotion, and business matching and negotiation.

Organised by the Macao SAR Government, the 2022MIECF will be held from 9 to 11 December 2022 at Cotai Expo, The Venetian Macao with the theme of “Commitment to Green Development, Moving towards the Dual Carbon Goals”.