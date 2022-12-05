KT Cap Consulting grows its Malaysian office with the announcement of new senior partner

Alvin Mah new Senior Partner for KT Cap Consulting Marsha Salam, Senior Partner for KT Cap Capital and CEO for Interstellar Consulting Sdn Bhd

Alvin Mah joins KT Cap Consulting as Senior Partner in Malaysia.

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KT Cap Consulting has announced a new senior partner for Malaysia as from 1 December 2022. The firm has a total of two senior partners in Malaysia as at 1 December 2022 and expected to grow its team and portfolios in the coming months. The other senior partner being Marsha Salam who is also Chief Executive Officer of Interstellar Consulting Sdn Bhd.

KT Cap Consulting Founder and Managing Partner, Kenny Thing stated: “Malaysia is a key market for KT Cap Consulting and appointment of Alvin highlights our commitment and our ambitions in Malaysia. This signifies an important milestone for us as we strengthen the core of our risk management practice to meet the ever-increasing demand of our clients”

Alvin Mah is a qualified Civil Engineer and with more than a decade of experience in the fields of engineering design, risk management, value management and large scale project management. He was involved in innovative projects such as execution design and construction work of first 3D modular building in Malaysia and has extensive experience in drafting and reviewing major projects. He was involved in several Masterplan Studies, National Physical Plan Study, Feasibility Studies, Comprehensive Urban and Regional Studies, Improvement Plans, and value management of various projects funded by federal government and private sector.

Alvin Mah said, “Working together with our portfolio companies and colleagues, I am determined to enhance and strengthen our operational and risk management capabilities”

About KT Cap Consulting (KTCC)

KT Cap Consulting Pte Ltd (UEN: 202223838D) is a boutique management consultancy services company incorporated in Singapore since July 2022. Focusing on Insurance & Healthcare sector, it works with local entrepreneurs based in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand leveraging on its exclusive ecosystem to achieve business success. As a firm, KT Cap Consulting also invest into local start-ups in Singapore, Malaysia and Thailand with its proprietary monies.

You can find more information at www.ktcapitalco.com