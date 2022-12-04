The Stirling Center Honors the Best of the Best for Customer Satisfaction
Three businesses recently earned top honors for outstanding customer service
As 2022 comes to a close, The Stirling Center continues to roll out its customer satisfaction research and ratings on businesses nationwide.
Through The Talk Awards, Pulse of the City News and City Beat News, The Stirling Center prides itself on honoring businesses and professionals that provide an excellent customer experience. Recently, three businesses earned top honors again, demonstrating their continued dedication to providing award-winning customer service.
Carpet & Floors Market Inc. (https://www.carpetandfloorsmarket.net/) of Waldorf, Md., brought home its 13th Talk Award for Customer Satisfaction in as many years. Known for high-quality workmanship, service and installation, the locally owned and operated company installs residential and commercial carpet, tile, laminate, vinyl, hardwood flooring and countertops. Visit the company’s Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/carpet-and-floors-market-inc.
Located in the heart of Carroll Gardens, Marco Polo Ristorante (www.marcopoloristorante.com) is one of Brooklyn’s most popular and acclaimed eateries. The restaurant is famous for its northern and southern Italian cuisine, but also for its outstanding customer service, which has earned it 12 straight Talk Awards. Approaching its 40th year in business, Marco Polo Ristorante provides patrons with a delightful experience in both food and service. Visit the restaurant’s Award Page at https://winner.thetalkawards.com/marco-polo-ristorante.
Schultz Architecture (https://schultzarchitect.com) in Kalamazoo, Mich., has earned its eighth consecutive Pulse of the City News Customer Satisfaction Award. The firm specializes in residential lakefront design for both vacation homes and primary residences. Schultz Architecture provides clients with impeccable design quality, and its Schultz Service Standard ensures the highest level of customer service from design phase to completion every time. Visit the firm’s Award Page at https://awards.pulseofthecitynews.com/schultz-design-and-drafting-Kalamazoo-MI.
For nearly a decade, The Stirling Center has been calculating customer satisfaction ratings for small and mid-size businesses in a variety of industry segments, honoring those businesses that provide an outstanding customer experience. Winners are based on The Stirling Center’s independent, proprietary research and rating system, which combines data collected from nominations, online and other customer reviews, surveys, blogs, social networks, business-rating services, and other honors and accolades — all of which express the voice of the customer. Only those businesses that earn a 4-star or 5-star rating receive an award.
With an abundance of websites dedicated to rating businesses, products and more, many consumers are taking to the Internet to read reviews and do their research before deciding what to buy, where to eat and everything in between. These sites are often free and uncensored, however, so they may not always represent the most accurate picture of a business. By combining all online information into one score, The Stirling Center provides a fairer overview of customer feedback in one place, taking the worry and work out of finding the top consumer-rated businesses across the country.
“Our goal is clear — to give consumers an overview of a company’s customer feedback while also helping that business capitalize on its reputation for excellent customer care to attract new interest and generate new revenue,” says Frank Andrews, Director of The Stirling Center.
About The Stirling Center
The Stirling Center was established to bring the benefits of the “customer experience” perspective to businesses and consumers alike. Through its companies — The Talk Awards, Pulse of the City News and City Beat News — The Stirling Center calculates customer satisfaction ratings for a variety of businesses, based on customer feedback online, and helps businesses gain control of their image and reputation by providing consumers a fair and unbiased overview of their business.
The Stirling Center also provides “customer-first” learning resources, including articles, courses, and training tools and materials on customer-oriented performance. Its objective is to encourage and enable excellence across many fields, wherever it can. The Stirling Center recognizes service excellence wherever it’s found.
The Stirling Center is located in Lapeer, Michigan. For more information, call 866-732-9500 or go online to www.stirlingcenter.org. Additionally, more information can be found online at www.thetalkawards.com, www.pulseofthecitynews.com, and www.citybeatnews.com.
