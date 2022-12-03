Royalton Barracks/Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault/VCOR (Multiple)
CASE#: 22B2005536
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/03/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Cross Rd, Strafford, Vermont
VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault; Violation of Conditions of Release (Multiple)
ACCUSED: Jason Brickner
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 12/03/2022, the Vermont State Police responded to Cross Rd in Strafford for an alleged threatening incident. Further investigation led to an arrest of Jason A. Brickner (Age 47) of Strafford for Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Violations of Conditions of Release (Multiple). Brickner was issued with citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division on 12/05/2022 at 12:30 PM. Brickner was later lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/05/22 / 12:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division
BAIL: Held Without Bail
MUG SHOT: YES
Trooper Mengbei Wang
Vermont State Police
Royalton Barracks
2011 VT RTE 107
Bethel, VT, 05032
Dispatch-(802)234-9933
Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov