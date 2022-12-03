Submit Release
Royalton Barracks/Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault/VCOR (Multiple)

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B2005536

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang                     

STATION: Royalton                

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

 

DATE/TIME: 12/03/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Cross Rd, Strafford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault; Violation of Conditions of Release (Multiple)

 

ACCUSED: Jason Brickner                                          

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/03/2022, the Vermont State Police responded to Cross Rd in Strafford for an alleged threatening incident. Further investigation led to an arrest of Jason A. Brickner (Age 47) of Strafford for Second Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, and Violations of Conditions of Release (Multiple). Brickner was issued with citation to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division on 12/05/2022 at 12:30 PM. Brickner was later lodged at the Southern State Correctional Facility.

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/05/22 / 12:30 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division

BAIL: Held Without Bail

MUG SHOT: YES

 

 

Trooper Mengbei Wang

Vermont State Police

Royalton Barracks

2011 VT RTE 107

Bethel, VT, 05032

Dispatch-(802)234-9933

Mengbei.Wang@vermont.gov

 

