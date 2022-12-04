Film Freeway Congratulations X 3! for AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com) and Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com)
Multi Dimension Independent Film Festival
We are extremely pleased to apprise you that your project has been awarded "Official Selection" by our esteemed Film Festival Selection Committee for the November season of Multi Dimension Independent Film Festival! You’re now a step closer to winning and screening your project!
From RED MOON FESTIVAL
We are thrilled to announce that we have received Best Short Screenwriting Award
from Red Moon Festival for Nevarca/Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) on Film Freeway.
Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) rated 5 Stars by PRIMO on Amazon books.
was also Selected by
New Born Short Film Festival
Screenplay Competition
in Berlin, Germany
on Film Freeway.
Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com)
Before the Pandemic, we had begun some work to use some of the Narrative History as a short film. Sights were chosen to film in some cases before they were demolished. This included Bears Stadium, and Columbus Monument on Broad St. that were demolished by the City of Newark. Bears Stadium had cost 41 million dollars and now is a vacant lot.
My Antonio Caruso/Tuosto Family in 1925 in The Newark Sunday Call. My Great-Grandparents and other relatives are all there in 1925. Antonio also donated a window to St. Lucy's Church dedicated to his Mother as they were from Capo Selle in the Province of Avellino outside Naples, Italy. They were all devoted to St Gerard and that legacy remains even today at St Lucy's Church to the right of the altar above the door to the Sacristy even today after 97 years.
Newark, Italy + Me (Lulu.com) by Daniel P Quinn,
Newark has many histories including G. Antonio Basso who emigrated from Italy to Newark, NJ in 1900. Signor Basso was my Grandfather who came to America at age 14. Newark has many artistic roots including Armenia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, France which are featured in Newark, Italy + Me. Immigration is a ongoing event. The past is indeed prologue to our present and future. Welcome to my Newark, Nevarca and the new old sod in New Jersey.
Daniel P Quinn's books include "Exits + Entrances, 25 years off-Broadway, Opera and Beyond" and "organized labor"
His plays included in Short Plays to Long Remember (TNT) now appear in "AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com).
Piece Work by my Family in Newark, NJ about 1920.
