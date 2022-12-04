Film Freeway Congratulations X 3! for AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com) and Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com)

Congratulations! AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com) You've received 3 new selections on FilmFreeway! Keep up the amazing work!

Congratulations! AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA, Selected Multi Dimension Independent Film Festival on FilmFreeway! We're so happy for you and all your success. Keep up the amazing work!”
— Film Freeway
NEWARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Announcements from Film Freeway:

AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com) by Daniel P Quinn
Multi Dimension Independent Film Festival

We are extremely pleased to apprise you that your project has been awarded "Official Selection" by our esteemed Film Festival Selection Committee for the November season of Multi Dimension Independent Film Festival! You’re now a step closer to winning and screening your project!
Heartiest Congratulations to the entire team on selection!

From RED MOON FESTIVAL

﻿We are thrilled to announce that we have received Best Short Screenwriting Award

from Red Moon Festival for Nevarca/Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) on Film Freeway.


Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) rated 5 Stars by PRIMO on Amazon books.
New Born Short Film Festival

in Berlin, Germany

Before the Pandemic, we had begun some work to use some of the Narrative History as a short film. Sights were chosen to film in some cases before they were demolished. This included Bears Stadium, and Columbus Monument on Broad St. that were demolished by the City of Newark. Bears Stadium had cost 41 million dollars and now is a vacant lot.

My Antonio Caruso/Tuosto Family in 1925 in The Newark Sunday Call. My Great-Grandparents and other relatives are all there in 1925. Antonio also donated a window to St. Lucy's Church dedicated to his Mother as they were from Capo Selle in the Province of Avellino outside Naples, Italy. They were all devoted to St Gerard and that legacy remains even today at St Lucy's Church to the right of the altar above the door to the Sacristy even today after 97 years.

Newark, Italy + Me (Lulu.com) by Daniel P Quinn,

Newark has many histories including G. Antonio Basso who emigrated from Italy to Newark, NJ in 1900. Signor Basso was my Grandfather who came to America at age 14. Newark has many artistic roots including Armenia, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, France which are featured in Newark, Italy + Me. Immigration is a ongoing event. The past is indeed prologue to our present and future. Welcome to my Newark, Nevarca and the new old sod in New Jersey.



Daniel P Quinn's books include "Exits + Entrances, 25 years off-Broadway, Opera and Beyond" and "organized labor"
His plays included in Short Plays to Long Remember (TNT) now appear in "AMERICAN PHANTASMAGORIA (Lulu.com).
Piece Work by my Family in Newark, NJ about 1920.

Sergio Basso
ArtsPRunlimited, Inc
+1 973-482-0747
About

ArtsPRunlimited, Inc won 28 Film Freeway Festival Awards/Certificates. This includes 6 for DEATH OF HERCULES from Sophocles' THE WOMEN OF TRACHIS and 22 for SACCO & VANZETTI: BURN !!! since 12/20-10/22. Film Festival's in Manhattan, Paris, Bali, Indonesia; Kurdistan, Iraq; Rome; Seattle; Dallas, La Jolla, San Diego, Montreal, Sweden, Philadelphia, Milan, Anatolia,Turkey, India, New Orleans, Florida Shorts, and more on Film Freeway. Also: Short Play Festival Award for Two and Twenty; Irish Institute Award for Honesty Is the Best Policy, and Diary of a Madman received an OBIE all in Manhattan Off-Broadway. Featured in The Irish Post, Madison, Wisconsin, The Irish Voice, while his "organized labor" was featured on National Public Radio. The Coast Star, Bergen Record, and The Italian Voice said "organized labor" was "poignant and alive," "wonderful," and "refreshing." His work was also featured in The Herald-News, National Public Radio on THE MORNING SHOW w/Bonnie Grice; The Today Show; Red Wheelbarrow Press (2015-2022), and PRIMO magazine. His 1,400 Blogs and letters published by The New York Times from 1975-2022 are ongoing. He also received grants from the NY State Council on the Arts and The NYTimes Company Foundation. Newark, Italy and me (Lulu.com) received a 5 star review in PRIMO Magazine on Amazon.com. Olympia Dukakis said his play(s) offers "a great many indictments of American culture. It would have a strong impact....be an ideal project...for an audience". "You're a very talented man. and were read at (TNC) with Mary Tierney. "Short Plays to Long Remember" received Honorable Mention Award as a Next Generation Finalist in the Indie Book Awards. Malachy McCourt also appeared in THE ROCKING CHAIR at Barnes & Noble at Lincoln Center.

http://danielpbquinn.wordpress.com

