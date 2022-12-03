BFY Media Presents House Arrest Brunch to Debut Anna Delvey’s Latest Works and Enable Sale of Her Art During Art Basel

Five percent of the proceeds from sale of Delvey's art work at the brunch will be donated to local nonprofit T1D Racers.



MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Better for You Media (BFY Media), in conjunction with DragonFruit Creative, announces a House Arrest Brunch featuring the works of artist Anna Delvey, the former New York socialite who was convicted of fraud in 2019. The brunch will be held on Sunday, December 4, 2022, starting at 11:30 a.m. at the South Beach Beer Garden, located at 13th and West in Miami Beach.

The VIP brunch, held during Art Basel Miami Beach, will feature the work of Delvey, who is on house arrest and unable to use social media, and offer patrons a rare chance to purchase her artwork and better understand her experience and artistic vision. Five percent of the proceeds from sale of her work at the brunch will be donated to T1D Racers, a local nonprofit working to enable children and young adults with Type 1 diabetes the opportunity to experience high-level go-kart racing.

“BFY Media approached Delvey with this idea because of her commitment to honing her artistic skills and using her platform to help other artists,” says BFY Media Founder Peter Groverman. “It’s easy to forget she was actually trained in the arts. These limited pieces have her prisoner ID and cell number from where they were sketched and are more than just art. It’s rare that art pieces have as compelling a story as these.”

Delvey has a recent track record of high-profile art shows that have drawn wide interest, including grassroots support from the broader art community. She has been creating art consistently since her incarceration in an effort to pay for her legal defense, and is planning a memoir project and more art that would support her hopes of helping criminal justice reform.

Delvey’s works available for sale at the brunch include:

Corrections Collection (2022): Colored pencils and correction facility rubber pen on cold-pressed 140-lb (300 gsm) watercolor paper (9”x12”) – valued at $25,000

Play With Me I’m Bored (2022): Colored pencils and correction facility rubber pen on cold-pressed 140-lb (300 gsm) watercolor paper (9”x12”) – valued at $25,000

South Beach Brewing Company is sponsoring the event, providing complimentary Strawberry Orange Mimosa Sparkling Blonde Ale and South Peach Shandy Sparkling Ale

To register for the event, visit the Evenbrite link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/house-arrest-brunch-with-anna-delvey-tickets-475367826967

For media credentials and access, email requests to BFY Media’s Peter Groverman at pgroverman@betterforyoumedia.com.

