CDCR Seeking Incarcerated Man Who Walked Away from Acton Conservation Camp

ACTON– California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials are searching for a minimum-security incarcerated man who walked away from Acton Conservation Camp in Acton. Juan Avina, 39, was last seen on December 2, 2022, at 9 p.m.

CDCR, the CHP, the Los Angeles County Fire Department and the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have been notified and are assisting in the search for Avina. He is a Hispanic male, 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighs 205 pounds. He has brown eyes and short brown hair.

Avina was admitted from Stanislaus County on July 13, 2022, to serve a four-year sentence for possessing/owning a firearm by a felon or addict, a second strike, and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person, also a second strike. He was scheduled to be released from CDCR custody in December 2023.

Anyone who sees Avina or has knowledge of his whereabouts can contact Lieutenant D. E. Foote, Camp Commander at (661) 268-0113, any law enforcement agency, or 911.

Since 1977, 99 percent of all offenders who have left an adult institution, camp, or community-based program without permission have been apprehended.

Contact: CDCR Press Office, opec@cdcr.ca.gov

