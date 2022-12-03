Agg Assault- Saint Johnsbury
VSP News Release-Incident
CASE#: 22A4009322
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel
STATION: Saint Johnsbury
CONTACT#:802-748-3111
DATE/TIME: 11/26/22 @ 0700 Hours.
INCIDENT LOCATION: Mountain View Drive
VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault
ACCUSED: Michael Page
AGE:64
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT
VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of
sexual assault or domestic violence.)
AGE: N/A
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:N/A
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/27/22 at 1238 Hours, the Vermont State Police were contacted reference an assault that happened on November 26 at approximately 0700 hours. Investigation showed, Page to have assaulted the victim at her residence by striking her and forcefully holding her down.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 02/27/23 at 0830 Hours
COURT: Caledonia
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Trp. Chad Weikel (344)
Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury
1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819
(802) 748-3111
(802) 748-1585 (Fax)
Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov