Agg Assault- Saint Johnsbury

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22A4009322

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Chad Weikel                             

STATION: Saint Johnsbury                   

CONTACT#:802-748-3111

 

DATE/TIME: 11/26/22 @ 0700 Hours.

INCIDENT LOCATION: Mountain View Drive

VIOLATION: Aggravated Assault

 

ACCUSED: Michael Page                                              

AGE:64

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Saint Johnsbury, VT

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

AGE: N/A

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:N/A

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 11/27/22 at 1238 Hours, the Vermont State Police were contacted reference an assault that happened on November 26 at approximately 0700 hours. Investigation showed, Page to have assaulted the victim at her residence by striking her and forcefully holding her down.    

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 02/27/23 at 0830 Hours           

COURT: Caledonia

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A        

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

Trp. Chad Weikel (344)

Vermont State Police – St. Johnsbury

1068 US-5 #2, St Johnsbury, VT 05819

(802) 748-3111

(802) 748-1585 (Fax)

Email: Chad.Weikel@ Vermont.gov

 

