Team Belleza Wins the First Pinoy Basketball Tournament in Spain

The champion Team Belleza, Cobra Kai, and other winners posed after a weeks-long battle in the 2022 Pinoy Basketball Tournament. The competition was sponsored by ESTE Travel & Tours, a Filipino-owned travel agency in Madrid.

Ms. Tesa Malalo-an Fabiosa, CEO of Este Travel & Tours Agency, handed the award to 2022 Pinoy Basketball Tournament's MVP, Jerome Recomeo.