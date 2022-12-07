Team Belleza Wins the First Pinoy Basketball Tournament in Spain
The champion Team Belleza, Cobra Kai, and other winners posed after a weeks-long battle in the 2022 Pinoy Basketball Tournament. The competition was sponsored by ESTE Travel & Tours, a Filipino-owned travel agency in Madrid.
Ms. Tesa Malalo-an Fabiosa, CEO of Este Travel & Tours Agency, handed the award to 2022 Pinoy Basketball Tournament's MVP, Jerome Recomeo.
After weeks of intense basketball matches, Team Belleza emerged as the champion in the 2022 Pinoy Basketball Tournament in Madrid.
The finals held in Calle de Baracelo 6 was a heated match as both teams battled for the championship. However, Team Belleza’s excellent shooting and ball-handling skills eventually proved too much for Team Cobra Kai to handle.
Team Belleza also had a strong showing throughout the tourney, sweeping through most of their opponents easily. With their quick passing and accurate shooting, it was no surprise that they emerged victorious in the end.
The Team Belleza players were ecstatic at the end of the match, hugging and celebrating their victory. They received a trophy and cash prizes for their hard work.
More Awards and Recognitions
The finals also handed more awards. Emy Recabar Gadia took home the Best Muse for Team Batangas Blades. Muses of Teams Illuxion and Los Amigos, Judeline Baldos Diggay and Angel Keana Matnog Gime, received consolation prizes, respectively.
The tournament also heralded Jerome Recomeo as the Most Valuable Player (MVP). He also completed the Mythical Five, along with Glen Rosario, Jay de Ocampo, Kim Audrey Agrano, and Ruben Escobar.
"The tournament was long and exhausting but was also greatly rewarding. I have finally achieved one of my goals: unite the Filipinos in Madrid. I am humbled by the efforts of everyone who participated," said Tesa Malalo-an Fabiosa, CEO of ESTE Travel & Tours, the competition's major sponsor and organizer.
More Tourneys in the Offing
With the success of the first Filipino basketball tournament in Spain, Ms. Malalo-an Fabiosa has scheduled more in the coming months.
One of these is the European Filipino basketball game, which could happen during the first quarter of 2023. So far, the team behind the recent tournament has already contacted representatives from countries such as Italy, the Netherlands, France, and the UK. Some consulates and Filipino teams also expressed their interest in participating.
Another round of the Pinoy Basketball Tournament could also happen in Madrid this summer.
While most are still in the planning stages, these events could possibly become a staple in the Filipino basketball community.
"I'm very excited about the next tournaments. It will be a great opportunity to bring together Filipinos from different parts of Europe and celebrate our shared heritage and values," said Ms. Malalo-an Fabiosa.
She strongly encouraged those who wish to join or watch these future games to follow ESTE Travel and Tours Facebook page, which will post the latest updates on upcoming tournaments and events.
Either way, the Pinoy Basketball Tournament has already shown its potential to bring a sense of unity and camaraderie among Filipinos in Madrid. As the first one ended, the anticipation for more is now slowly building up. The future looks promising for Filipino basketball fans in Europe.
About ESTE Travel & Tours: ESTE Travel & Tours is a Madrid-based travel agency owned and operated by Filipinos. It was established in 2022 to provide quality yet affordable travel services to the Filipino community in Spain and Europe. The company offers services such as tourist visa application assistance, flight booking, accommodation arrangement, and tour packages. ESTE Travel & Tours also customizes tours for individuals and groups.
Marites Malalo-an Fabiosa
ESTE TRAVEL & TOURS S.L
+ +34 653 63 15 00
tesamalaloanfabiosa@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other