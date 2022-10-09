2023 Pilipino European Basketball League Hopes to Bring Filipinos in the Continent Together
Filipino basketball players went head-to-head in the recent 2022 Pinoy Basketball Tournament in Madrid, Spain.
Due to the success of 2022 Pinoy Basketball Tournament in Madrid, the organizers plan to gather other Filipinos across Europe next year for more games.
MADRID, SPAIN, October 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- First, Spain. Next: the rest of Europe.
The 2022 Pinoy Basketball Tournament in Madrid, Spain, is still ongoing. But the massive turnout of Filipino basketball fans has already made one clear: the love for the sport has no borders.
With that, the organizers are already inviting other Filipinos in Europe to join the tournament next year. The 2023 Pilipino European Basketball League will be on April 21-23, 2023, tentatively, in Madrid, Spain.
They have already sent out invitations to different Filipino communities on the continent. So far, Switzerland, Italy, Norway, Italy, Belgium, Germany, the UK, Sweden, Iceland, Ireland, and the Netherlands, most have already confirmed their participation.
To effectively manage the outpouring of support and interest, the events committee has also set up an online collaboration platform, where they could iron out other details. These include the venue, the mechanics, and the number of participants for each team.
Bringing Filipinos Together Across Europe through Sports
The love for basketball is one of the many things that Filipinos have in common. And with the upcoming 2023 Pilipino European Basketball League, they will have another chance to show their support for the sport and their fellow countrymen.
Aside from providing entertainment, the tournament also serves as a way to bring Filipinos in Europe together. After all, it is not every day that they get to see each other and share their experiences.
"It is our hope that through this event, we could help promote camaraderie and sportsmanship among Filipinos in Europe. We want to show the world that no matter where we are, we are still one big family," says Tesa Malalo-an Fabiosa, managing director of ESTE Travel & Tours S.L. The travel and visa assistance agency is the leading sponsor of the future basketball league.
"Participants can look forward to lots of fun. The tournament will have MVPs [Most Valuable Players], prizes, and much more to make it extra exciting. Also, we currently work with various partners, such as airlines, hotels, and Filipino-owned businesses for sponsorships. So far, everything is coming together nicely," she adds.
With the success of the first edition, Malalo-an Fabiosa is positive that the 2023 Pilipino European Basketball League will be even bigger and better.
"We can't wait to see everyone again and create new memories together," she says.
There's no better time for Filipinos to prepare for the 2023 Pilipino European Basketball League than now. They better practise their jump shots and three-pointers and prepare for an unforgettable experience.
For updates on the tournament, interested parties may visit the agency's official Facebook page. They may also contact ESTE Travel & Tours S.L. at +34 910 40 02 13 or e-mail at info@estetravelandtours.com.
About ESTE Travel & Tours: ESTE Travel & Tours is a Madrid-based travel agency owned and operated by Filipinos. It was established in 2022 to provide quality yet affordable travel services to the Filipino community in Spain and Europe.
The company offers services such as tourist visa application assistance, flight booking, accommodation arrangement, and tour packages. ESTE Travel & Tours also customizes tours for individuals and groups.
