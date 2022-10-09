2023 Pilipino European Basketball League Hopes to Bring Filipinos in the Continent Together

Filipino basketball players went head-to-head in the recent 2022 Pinoy Basketball Tournament in Madrid, Spain. Ms. Tesa Malalo-an Fabiosa (in white cropped pants) led the preparation for the 2022 Pinoy Basketball Tournament opening in Spain last September 4.

Due to the success of 2022 Pinoy Basketball Tournament in Madrid, the organizers plan to gather other Filipinos across Europe next year for more games.

It is our hope that through this event, we could help promote camaraderie and sportsmanship among Filipinos in Europe. We want to show the world we are still one big family.” — Tesa Malalo-an Fabiosa