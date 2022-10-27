Pinoy Basketball Tournament in Madrid Inches Closer to the Finals
The 2022 Pinoy Basketball Tournament in Madrid, Spain, is only a few days away, with four teams facing each other for two spots into the finals.
After weeks of intense competition, the 2022 Pinoy Basketball Tournament in Madrid is finally nearing its end, with two more games before the championship.
Our tourism slogan is It's more fun in the Philippines, and we want everyone, especially non-Filipinos, to know that this is true.”MADRID, SPAIN, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- After weeks of intense competition, the 2022 Pinoy Basketball Tournament in Madrid is finally nearing its end, with two more games waiting in the offing before the championship.
— Tesa Malalo-an Fabiosa
On the Way to the Semi-Finals
Currently, a few teams have emerged as strong contenders to win first place. Belleza leads Team A with three wins but suffered one loss after it bowed down to Team Undefeated on October 24.
The close game yielded 66–62, and this match eventually tied Undefeated and Pintor Rosales in second place with three wins and two losses.
Meanwhile, Cobra Kai occupies the first spot for Team B, with five wins and only one loss. Hoops Brothers used to share the same position until Cobra Kai campaigned hard against them in their last game on Monday.
Trailing behind Teams Belleza, Pintor Rosales, and Undefeated are Los Amigos and Sweet 'N' Bites, which are in the third position, and then Etivac, with one win and three losses.
For Team B, Iluxion ranks third after Hoops Brothers, while Villaverde and El Supremo are both in fourth place for winning once and losing twice. Batangas Blades still has to garner a win after four games.
Exciting Times Are Ahead
As the finals draw near, Filipino basketball fans and audiences should anticipate neck-to-neck battles on the court.
"The games have been really exciting, and the players are giving their all. While we can already see some possible champions, anything can still happen at the finals. In other words, it's anybody's game," said Tesa Malalo-an Fabiosa, the tournament's organizer and CEO of ESTE Travel & Tours, the event's major sponsor.
"We have also prepared plenty of exciting activities for everyone. During the championship, we will announce the Most Valued Player [MVP], Mythical Five, and the Best Muse, who will also receive cash prizes," she added.
While this is a Pinoy tournament, Fabiosa also invites foreigners to experience Filipino culture through fun and sport.
"Our tourism slogan is It's more fun in the Philippines, and we want everyone, especially non-Filipinos, to know that this is true. We want to show the world how hospitable and fun-loving we are as a people, through basketball," she said.
The semi-finals will be on October 30, Sunday, at Palos deal Frontera Gym. Game 1 will start at 6 p.m. between Pintor Rosales of Team A and Cobra Kai of Team B. By 7:30 p.m., game 2 will commence for Team A's Belleza and Team B's Hoops Brothers.
Meanwhile, the championship game will be on November 6. The committee members still have to agree on the venue. Those who want to watch can receive updates through the travel agency's official Facebook page or call them at +34 910 40 02 13. Admission to the games is free.
About Este Travel & Tours: Este Travel & Tours is a Madrid-based travel agency owned and operated by Filipinos. It was established to provide quality yet affordable travel services to the Filipino community in Spain and around Europe.
The company offers various services such as tourist visa application assistance, flight booking, accommodation arrangement, and tour packages. Este Travel & Tours also provides customized tours for individuals and groups.
Marites Malalo-an Fabiosa
ESTE TRAVEL & TOURS S.L
+34910400213 ext.
tesamalaloanfabiosa@gmail.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other