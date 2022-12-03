Rutland Barracks / 1st Degree Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B4006795

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison

STATION: Rutland

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

DATE/TIME: 12/01/22, at approximately 2248 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wallingford

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Cody Crandall

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, Vermont

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/1/22, at approximately 2248 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a domestic disturbance in the Town of Wallingford. Through investigation, it was determined Cody Crandall, 34 of Danby, VT caused serious bodily injury to a family or household member and fled the area. Crandall was located on 12/2/2022, at approximately 1830 hours, taken into custody and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing.

Crandall was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility without bail pending arraignment.

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/05/22 at 12:30 hours

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.