Submit Release
News Search

There were 615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,156 in the last 365 days.

Rutland Barracks / 1st Degree Domestic Assault

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

 

CASE#: 22B4006795

RANK / TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Nathaniel Nevison                                

STATION: Rutland                     

CONTACT#: (802) 773-9101

 

DATE/TIME: 12/01/22, at approximately 2248 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Wallingford

VIOLATION: 1st Degree Aggravated Domestic Assault, Violation of Conditions of Release

 

ACCUSED: Cody Crandall

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Danby, Vermont

 

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of sexual assault or domestic violence.)

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

 

On 12/1/22, at approximately 2248 hours, Troopers from the Vermont State Police – Rutland Barracks responded to a domestic disturbance in the Town of Wallingford. Through investigation, it was determined Cody Crandall, 34 of Danby, VT caused serious bodily injury to a family or household member and fled the area. Crandall was located on 12/2/2022, at approximately 1830 hours, taken into custody and transported to the Rutland State Police Barracks for processing.

 

Crandall was lodged at Marble Valley Correctional Facility without bail pending arraignment.

 

 

LODGED - LOCATION: Marble Valley Correctional Facility

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Yes

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Rutland Criminal Division

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/05/22 at 12:30 hours

           

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

 

You just read:

Rutland Barracks / 1st Degree Domestic Assault

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.