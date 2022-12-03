Berlin Barracks/ Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22A2006962

RANK/TROOPER: Trooper Charlotte Hartman

STATION: St. Albans

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

DATE/TIME: 12/02/2022 at approximately 1935 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I 89 NB MM51, Berlin VT

VIOLATION: Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Shammael Simon

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: E Weymouth, MA

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/02/22 at approximately 1935 hours, the Vermont State Police were conducting speed enforcement on Interstate 89 NB near MM 51 in the town of Berlin. The speed limit on this section of Interstate 89 is 65 mph. Troopers observed a vehicle traveling in excess of the speed limit and confirmed via radar it was traveling 126 mph, which is 61 mph above the posted speed limit. The vehicle was also passing unsafely and weaving in and out of traffic prior to Troopers catching up to the vehicle. The vehicle was then stopped without incident and the operator was identified as Shammael Simon (22) of E Weymouth MA.

Simon was mailed a VCVC for speed: 23 VSA 1004 $889, 2 Points and issued a citation to appear in Washington County Superior Court for the offense of Negligent Operation.

COURT ACTION: YES

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/12/2022 at 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court

LODGED - LOCATION: NO

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NO

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

Trooper Charlotte Hartman(232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

(802)524-5993

Charlotte.hartman@vermont.gov