Gov. Pritzker Announces Six Appointments to Boards and Commissions

ILLINOIS, December 2 - Building on a strong team of diverse experts in their fields, Governor JB Pritzker announced the following appointments in his administration





STATE BOARD OF HEALTH





Karen Phelan will continue to serve on the State Board of Health.* Phelan is currently a business consultant in public relations and marketing for Duncannon Associates. Phelan's association with the State Board of Health began in 1998 as Citizen at Large, when she was appointed by Governor Edgar. She has consecutively been appointed by five Governors as Citizen at Large and/or Business Representative.





Rashmi Chugh will continue to serve on the State Board of Health.* Chugh has served as a Medical Officer for the DuPage County Health Department since 2003, providing communicable and chronic disease surveillance oversight while also providing medical consultation for direct services. Drawing from her background in family medicine, public health, and organized medicine, Chugh serves in leadership roles with the DuPage County Medical Society, the Illinois Academy of Family Physicians, and EverThrive Illinois. Chugh earned her Bachelor of Science from the University of Wisconsin, her Master of Public Health from the University of Illinois at Chicago, and her Doctor of Medicine from the Medical College of Wisconsin.





Susan Swider will continue to serve on the State Board of Health.* Swider is a Professor in the Department of Community, Systems and Mental Health Nursing at Rush University in Chicago. Dr. Swider has practiced in acute care, home health and public health settings over the past forty years. Her research focuses on program development and evaluation of community health workers, engaging urban communities in health promotion, health policy to support health promotion efforts and educating health professionals in population health. She has taught public health nursing and co-directed 10 years of HRSA supported work to develop an online doctoral program in Advanced Public Health Nursing, ensuring that it met the Quad Council competencies for Public Health Nursing practice. She belongs to a number of public health and nursing organizations and is past president of the Association of Community Health Nursing Educators (ACHNE). In 2011, Dr. Swider was appointed by President Obama to the Advisory Group on Prevention, Health Promotion and Integrative & Public Health to advise on the development and implementation of the National Prevention Strategy, where she served until 2016. She is a fellow of the American Academy of Nursing and the Institute of Medicine of Chicago. In 2016, she was appointed to serve a five-year term on the Community Preventive Services Task Force of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Swider received her Bachelor of Science from DePaul University and her Master of Science and Doctor of Philosophy from the University of Illinois Chicago.





BLUE-RIBBON COMMISSION ON TRANSPORTATION INFRASTRUCTURE FUNDING AND POLICY





Jacquelyne Grimshaw will serve on the Blue-Ribbon Commission on Transportation Infrastructure Funding and Policy. Grimshaw has worked for the Center for Neighborhood Technology for 30 years, and currently serves as the Vice President of Government Affairs. Throughout her tenure, she has worked to develop CNT's advocacy and policy work around transportation planning, research, environmental justice, and GIS mapping. She has been recognized as a thought leader in the field, having been invited to serve on the Chicago Transit Authority, the National Academy of Sciences' Transportation Research Board's Environmental Justice and Public Involvement Committees, and the Women's Issues in Transportation Committee. Prior to her work with CNT, Jacky served as a political advisor to Mayor Washington and was the Director of the Mayor's Office of Intergovernmental Affairs. She earned a Bachelor of Science from Marquette University and completed the requirements for the Master of Arts in Public Policy from Governors State University.





PUBLIC ADMINISTRATOR AND PUBLIC GUARDIAN





Rebecca Cooper will serve as Public Administrator and Public Guardian of Monroe County.* Cooper is a Partner at the Law Offices of Cooper, Gilbreth and Doyle Law where she practices estates, guardianships, estate planning, real estate and corporate law. She is also a Title Searcher for Randolph County Abstract, LLC. Cooper is a member of both the Monroe and Randolph County Bar Associations and is an active volunteer in her local Chamber of Commerce. Cooper earned her Bachelor of Science from William Woods University and her Juris Doctor from the University of Memphis School of Law.





CHILDREN AND FAMILY SERVICES ADVISORY COUNCIL





Nicholas Martin will serve as a Member on the Children and Family Services Advisory Council.* Martin currently serves as the Associate Pastor for Highland Community Church where he leads his community in worship and oversees all ministries related to children, youth, and families. Previously, he served Harvest Church of Southern Illinois and Park Baptist Church in Florissant, Missouri. Martin is involved in his local community as a Board Member of Eden's Glory and is a volunteer with the Boy Scouts of America, the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, and youth baseball and volleyball. He has nearly a decade of pastoral leadership and ministry experience, focusing his efforts on strengthening families and advocating for trauma-informed, supportive foster and adoptive care for children and families. Martin received his Bachelor of Arts from Missouri Baptist University, his Master of Arts from Lindenwood University, and his Master of Divinity from the Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary.





* Appointments pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.



