Submit Release
News Search

There were 645 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 313,194 in the last 365 days.

17 Players Win More Than $540,000 in 2nd Chance Drawing

$55,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

JACKSON, MISS. – Seventeen players turned initial non-winning tickets into big wins for a total of $544,500 from today’s 2nd Chance promotional drawing by the Mississippi Lottery.

The Dec. 2 drawing included 17 eligible scratch-off games. Winners will be contacted in the next week via certified letter:

  • $100,000: won from a $5 Extreme Green scratch-off game purchased from Fleetway 100 on Gluckstadt Road, Madison.
  • $100,000: won from a $5 Gold Rush scratch-off game purchased from Keith’s Superstore #82 on Highway 613, Moss Point.  
  • $100,000: won from a $5 Casino Riches scratch-off game purchased from Tobacco Superstore #38 on West Bankhead, New Albany.
  • $50,000: won from a $5 Holiday Wishes scratch-off game purchased from Lakeside Express #4 on Highway 80 West, Clinton.
  • $35,000: won from a $3 Bingo scratch-off game purchased from Xpress Lane 104 on Highway 19 North, Meridian.
  • $20,000: won from a $2 10X the Cash scratch-off game purchased from East Pass Road Mart on East Pass Road, Gulfport.
  • $20,000: won from a $2 Money Bags Doubler scratch-off game purchased from Murphy Oil #7345 on McCord Road, Pontotoc.
  • $20,000: won from a $2 Power 2X scratch-off game purchased from The Beer House on West Frontage Road, Collins.
  • $20,000: won from a $2 Gnome for the Holidays scratch-off game purchased from Keith’s Superstore #160 on Magnolia Drive, Wiggins.
  • $20,000: won from a $2 Lucky Shamrock scratch-off game purchased from Miss Al Market on Forts Lake Road, Moss Point.
  • $15,000: won from a $2 Money Roll scratch-off game purchased from Military Texaco on Military Road, Columbus.
  • $15,000: won from a $2 Jack-O-Lantern Cash scratch-off game purchased from Oxford Jay Goga on University Avenue, Oxford.
  • $15,000: won from a $2 I♥Cash scratch-off game purchased from Grenada Spot on South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Grenada.
  • $5,000: won from a $1 Mudcat Cash scratch-off game purchased from Big V Quick Mart on East Chambers Drive, Booneville.
  • $4,000: won from a $1 Double Doubler scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart #4135 on Highway 182 East, Columbus.
  • $3,000: won from a $1 Merry Money scratch-off game purchased from Fleetway 108 on Highway 51, Madison.
  • $2,500: won from a $1 Crawfish Cash 2021 scratch-off game purchased from Dandy Dan’s #529 on Oak Grove Road, Suite 40, Hattiesburg.

Jackpot Update

A Hinds County woman is ready for the weekend after claiming the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot worth $55,000 from the Thursday, Dec. 1, drawing.

The player purchased her winning ticket from DTR Food Mart on Highway 80 in Clinton. The jackpot has reset to $50,000 for the Saturday, Dec. 3, drawing.

The jackpot for the Friday, Dec. 2, Mega Millions® drawing is an estimated $333 million, with an estimated cash value of $172.3 million. The jackpot for the Saturday, Dec. 3, Powerball® drawing is up to an estimated $81 million, with an estimated cash value of $42.1 million.

###

You just read:

17 Players Win More Than $540,000 in 2nd Chance Drawing

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.