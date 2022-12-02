17 Players Win More Than $540,000 in 2nd Chance Drawing

$55,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot Hit

JACKSON, MISS. – Seventeen players turned initial non-winning tickets into big wins for a total of $544,500 from today’s 2nd Chance promotional drawing by the Mississippi Lottery.

The Dec. 2 drawing included 17 eligible scratch-off games. Winners will be contacted in the next week via certified letter:

$100,000: won from a $5 Extreme Green scratch-off game purchased from Fleetway 100 on Gluckstadt Road, Madison.

$100,000: won from a $5 Gold Rush scratch-off game purchased from Keith's Superstore #82 on Highway 613, Moss Point.

$100,000: won from a $5 Casino Riches scratch-off game purchased from Tobacco Superstore #38 on West Bankhead, New Albany.

$50,000: won from a $5 Holiday Wishes scratch-off game purchased from Lakeside Express #4 on Highway 80 West, Clinton.

$35,000: won from a $3 Bingo scratch-off game purchased from Xpress Lane 104 on Highway 19 North, Meridian.

$20,000: won from a $2 10X the Cash scratch-off game purchased from East Pass Road Mart on East Pass Road, Gulfport.

$20,000: won from a $2 Money Bags Doubler scratch-off game purchased from Murphy Oil #7345 on McCord Road, Pontotoc.

$20,000: won from a $2 Power 2X scratch-off game purchased from The Beer House on West Frontage Road, Collins.

$20,000: won from a $2 Gnome for the Holidays scratch-off game purchased from Keith's Superstore #160 on Magnolia Drive, Wiggins.

$20,000: won from a $2 Lucky Shamrock scratch-off game purchased from Miss Al Market on Forts Lake Road, Moss Point.

$15,000: won from a $2 Money Roll scratch-off game purchased from Military Texaco on Military Road, Columbus.

$15,000: won from a $2 Jack-O-Lantern Cash scratch-off game purchased from Oxford Jay Goga on University Avenue, Oxford.

$15,000: won from a $2 I♥Cash scratch-off game purchased from Grenada Spot on South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, Grenada.

$5,000: won from a $1 Mudcat Cash scratch-off game purchased from Big V Quick Mart on East Chambers Drive, Booneville.

$4,000: won from a $1 Double Doubler scratch-off game purchased from Sprint Mart #4135 on Highway 182 East, Columbus.

$3,000: won from a $1 Merry Money scratch-off game purchased from Fleetway 108 on Highway 51, Madison.

$2,500: won from a $1 Crawfish Cash 2021 scratch-off game purchased from Dandy Dan's #529 on Oak Grove Road, Suite 40, Hattiesburg.

Jackpot Update

A Hinds County woman is ready for the weekend after claiming the Mississippi Match 5 jackpot worth $55,000 from the Thursday, Dec. 1, drawing.

The player purchased her winning ticket from DTR Food Mart on Highway 80 in Clinton. The jackpot has reset to $50,000 for the Saturday, Dec. 3, drawing.

The jackpot for the Friday, Dec. 2, Mega Millions® drawing is an estimated $333 million, with an estimated cash value of $172.3 million. The jackpot for the Saturday, Dec. 3, Powerball® drawing is up to an estimated $81 million, with an estimated cash value of $42.1 million.

