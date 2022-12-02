Submit Release
Airlines will check that passengers arriving from mainland China meet the COVID-19 testing requirements

MACAU, December 2 - To cope with the Announcement No. 621/A/SS/2022 issued by the Health Bureau today (2 December 2022), the Civil Aviation Authority has coordinated with the air carriers operating flights between Macao and mainland China to implement the measures as according to the above announcement which stipulates that all passengers departing from the mainland airports (except the Guangdong Province) should meet the COVID-19 testing requirements before they can board the flights. In addition, the air carriers will deliver the RAT kits to the passengers.

AACM urges passengers to pay attention to the above announcement and advises that passengers should install the Macao Health Code Mobile Application in their cellular phones beforehand in order to minimize any difficulty during the uploading of the RAT test result in the APP before boarding in the mainland airports.

