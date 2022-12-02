Royalton Barracks/VCOR

VSP News Release-Incident

CASE#: 22B2005519

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang

STATION: Royalton

CONTACT#: 802-234-9933

DATE/TIME: 12/02/2022

INCIDENT LOCATION: Brook Rd, Strafford, Vermont

VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release

ACCUSED: Jason Brickner

AGE: 47

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford

VICTIM: (The Vermont State Police does not release the names of victims of

sexual assault or domestic violence.)

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 12/02/2022, the Vermont State Police issued a citation to Jason Brickner, age 47, of Strafford, VT for Violation of Conditions of Release. The investigation revealed that Bricker had contacted an individual from whom he was prohibited from contacting and had stayed at the residence where he had no right to stay at. The citation ordered Brickner to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division on 12/05/2022 at 12:30 PM.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: 12/05/22 / 12:30 PM

COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion

