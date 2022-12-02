Royalton Barracks/VCOR
CASE#: 22B2005519
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Mengbei Wang
STATION: Royalton
CONTACT#: 802-234-9933
DATE/TIME: 12/02/2022
INCIDENT LOCATION: Brook Rd, Strafford, Vermont
VIOLATION: Violation of Conditions of Release
ACCUSED: Jason Brickner
AGE: 47
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Strafford
On 12/02/2022, the Vermont State Police issued a citation to Jason Brickner, age 47, of Strafford, VT for Violation of Conditions of Release. The investigation revealed that Bricker had contacted an individual from whom he was prohibited from contacting and had stayed at the residence where he had no right to stay at. The citation ordered Brickner to appear in Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division on 12/05/2022 at 12:30 PM.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: 12/05/22 / 12:30 PM
COURT: Vermont Superior Court, Orange Criminal Division
