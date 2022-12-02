New Haven Barracks / Farm Stand Theft *Final Update*

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE – REQUEST FOR INFORMATION - *UPDATE*

CASE#: 22B5003785

TROOPER: Tpr. Ryan Anthony

STATION: New Haven Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: 11/25/22 approximately 1326 Hours

LOCATION: Old Jerusalem Rd., Leicester, VT

VIOLATION(S):

-Petit Larceny

ACCUSED: Irving Rose

AGE: 42

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT





VICTIM: Hannah Sessions

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT





**UPDATE**

Based on numerous tips, the person of interest in this incident has been identified as Irving Rose (42) of Salisbury. On 12/02/22, Rose came to the New Haven Barracks and was issued a citation to appear in the Addison County Superior Court at a later date.





The Vermont State Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation.

