New Haven Barracks / Farm Stand Theft *Final Update*
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE – REQUEST FOR INFORMATION - *UPDATE*
CASE#: 22B5003785
TROOPER: Tpr. Ryan Anthony
STATION: New Haven Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: 11/25/22 approximately 1326 Hours
LOCATION: Old Jerusalem Rd., Leicester, VT
VIOLATION(S):
-Petit Larceny
ACCUSED: Irving Rose
AGE: 42
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Salisbury, VT
VICTIM: Hannah Sessions
AGE: 46
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Leicester, VT
**UPDATE**
Based on numerous tips, the person of interest in this incident has been identified as Irving Rose (42) of Salisbury. On 12/02/22, Rose came to the New Haven Barracks and was issued a citation to appear in the Addison County Superior Court at a later date.
The Vermont State Police would like to thank the public for their assistance in this investigation.
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: **REQUEST FOR INFORMATION**
On 11/26/22 at approximately 10:06 hours, Troopers were notified of a reported theft from a farm stand on Old Jerusalem Rd. in the Town of Leicester. Troopers were advised on 11/25/22 at approximately 13:26 hours the unknown male in the attached picture entered a farm stand owned by Hannah Sessions (46) and stole money from the cash drawer.
COURT ACTION: YES
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/23/23 at 1230 hours
COURT: Addison County Superior Court
LODGED - LOCATION: NO
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NO
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.