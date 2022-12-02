Dynamic Technology Services Sales Director Joins NITCO Inc. Executive Leadership Team
We have had a great relationship with Lance over the past few years and felt he was the best business development resource to join our Executive Leadership Team and continue to grow our client base.”KATY, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NITCO Inc., a technology services company headquartered in Katy, Texas, has hired Lance Shealy as Sales Director. Lance is a seasoned technology services business development expert with over 20 years of software experience.
— Chandra Yatagir, President & CEO
When asked why he chose to join the NITCO Inc. Executive Leadership Team, Lance says, “NITCO has provided services for several of my past iPaaS customers. I found that they do more than just consult, they deliver outstanding solutions and develop trusting partnerships with all of their clients”.
Lance has extensive business development experience including Product Sales, Consulting Sales, Software Product Management, and Management Consulting. For the past nine years, Lance has been focused on Cloud and SaaS solutions, including new subscriptions, subscription renewals, and expansions. He has experience in business development in both the corporate and public sectors.
Lance has served as a Senior Enterprise Account Executive for Boomi, a Gartner leader in iPaaS; Oracle for product sales in Finance, Human Resources, and SaaS solutions. Lance is also uniquely qualified by his education as he holds a dual bachelor’s degree in Accounting and Computer Science from the University of Findlay, Ohio, as well as MBA studies from the University of Michigan. His experience, education, and skills make him a tremendous asset in understanding our client business needs and finding the best technical solution for them.
NITCO Inc., founding President and CEO, Chandra Sekhar Yatagiri, states, “We have had a great relationship with Lance over the past few years and felt he was the best business development resource to join our Executive Leadership Team and continue to grow our client base. Lance is a great fit for our culture, and our company values and to help execute our vision for serving our employees, customers, and partners. In the short amount of time, he has been with us, he has built partner relationships and generated contracts with new clients”.
Shailender Pinnapureddy, NITCO Inc., co-founder, and Managing Partner, says, “Lance is a great friend of NITCO. It is difficult to find someone who understands and can effectively communicate the technology services and solutions we offer. Lance brings to NITCO his business development experience, in-depth knowledge of emerging technology solutions, and the services that we offer our clients. He is already partnering alongside our account managers with UiPath, Boomi, Jitterbit, IBM, OpenBots, and Kore.ai, our leadership team and customers”.
If NITCO Inc., can assist your organization in optimizing processes through digital automation or Cloud integrations, please get in touch with us at YourDigitalTechnologyPartner@nitcoinc.com.
About NITCO Inc.
NITCO Inc. is a technology services company that accelerates digital automation with Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Conversational AI, Chatbots, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). In addition, the company has highly skilled staff serving our clients in Integration Technologies, Data Analytics, Cloud Integration Services, and various IT Technical Consulting services.
