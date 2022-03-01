Seasoned Technology Services Sales Director Joins NITCO Inc. Leadership Team
NITCO Inc., a technology services company headquartered in Katy, Texas, has hired seasoned business development expert, John Hitchins as Sales Director.
To me, NITCO embodies the best practices in digital technology services and solutions and is passionate about the quality of our delivery to our clients.”KATY, TEXAS, USA, March 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NITCO Inc., a technology services company headquartered in Katy, Texas, has hired John Hitchins as Sales Director. John is a seasoned technology services business development expert with over 25 years of experience working with technology companies.
— John Hitchens
When asked why he chose to work for NITCO Inc., John says, “To me, NITCO embodies the best practices in digital technology services and solutions and is passionate about the quality of our delivery to our clients”.
John has extensive business development, marketing, and sales expertise in the enterprise software, SaaS, electronic collaboration, networking, and communications industries. Recently he has consulted with a series of technology companies in the US and abroad in the application development, SaaS, BI/Analytics, ERP, corporate legal, e-learning, enterprise collaboration, data warehousing, data transformation, and enterprise tool areas. John has held various sales consulting roles with Exact, American LegalNet, Interwise (now AT&T), Hummingbird (now OpenText), Time to Market, Jet Form (now Adobe Systems), and Power Core.
As a proponent of open standards and interoperability, John has been a guest speaker at several computer forums and user groups. John is a current or past member of the American Marketing Association, Illinois Technology Assoc., Executives Club Chicago, Electronic Mail Association, Software Publishers Assoc., Asynchronous Protocol Specification Alliance, and was also one of the founders of the MHS Alliance.
NITCO Inc., founding President and CEO, Chandra Sekhar Yatagiri, states, “We conducted an exhaustive search to find the best business development resource to join our leadership team and continue to grow our client base. John is a great fit for our culture, our company values and to help execute our vision for serving our employees, customers, and partners”.
Shailender Pinnapureddy, NITCO Inc., co-founder, and Managing Partner, says, “In our consulting industry, it is hard to find someone who understands and can effectively communicate the technology services and solutions we provide. John brings to NITCO his business development experiences an in-depth knowledge of emerging technology solutions and services that we offer our clients. He will partner alongside our account managers with UiPath, Boomi, Jitterbit, IBM, and Kore.ai, our leadership team, and customers.
About NITCO Inc.
NITCO Inc. is a technology services company that accelerates digital automation with Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Conversational AI, Chatbots, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). In addition, the company has highly skilled staff serving our clients in Integration Technologies, Data Analytics, Cloud Integration Services, and various IT Technical Consulting services.
