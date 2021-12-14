NITCO Inc., Awarded State of Texas DIR Cooperative Contract for Software Solutions
NITCO Inc. Accelerates Digital Automation for the public sector using low code/no code Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence solutions.
These emerging technology solutions can support these government agencies in realizing hard dollar savings to their bottom line and in better serving the citizens in our communities.”KATY, TEXAS, USA, December 14, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NITCO Inc., a technology services company headquartered in Katy, Texas, was awarded a State of Texas Department of Information Resources (DIR) Cooperative Contract for Software Solutions, specifically targeted for digital automation. The focus of the software solutions contract is for Low Code/No Code Robotic Process Automation, also known as RPA, and Artificial Intelligence Solutions to optimize business processes.
— Chandra Yatagiri, President & CEO
In the 2020-2024 State of Texas Strategy for Information Resources Management, the vision stated, “The State of Texas will lead in delivering a secure, digital government through well-designed, innovative technology solutions”. NITCO’s digital automation software solutions and services complement the State’s goals of: Secure IT Service Delivery; Advanced Data Management and Digital Services; and supporting Agile and Automated IT Strategies.
The Texas Department of Information Resources conducted a survey and found that Texas public sector agencies are in varying stages of their digital transformation. “In the spring of 2020, 49% of state-agency respondents to the Information Deployment Review (IRDR) reported they have no digital transformation practices or are in the initial stages, while 48% have developed or defined practices. Only three percent of state agencies describe their status as managed or optimized”. Source: 2020 IRDR
In 2021, the National Association of State CIOs (NACIO), reported the results of a survey that 74% of state CIOs “believe the biggest driver for state governments' need to digitize is to provide a better online experience for citizens. The COVID pandemic demanded a rapid response by the government to citizen needs. While a difficult time, it did provide a great opportunity to simplify and innovate”.
On its DIR contract DIR-CPO-4725, NITCO Inc. will address the needs of the public sector by offering clients both on-prem software solutions and Cloud-based digital automation products as a solution partner reseller and technology services provider. In addition, NITCO will be offering installation, configuration, maintenance, support, architectural assessment and design, business and technical consulting, and training services focusing on RPA (Robotic Process Automation) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) automation solutions under this contract. This Cooperative Contract will allow NITCO, Inc. to offer digital transformation serving Assistance Organizations, High Ed, K-12 Schools, Local Government, out of state public sector agencies, and the State of Texas agencies.
NITCO Inc., founding President and CEO, Chandra Sekhar Yatagiri, states, “We are grateful for this opportunity to offer our high-quality technology solutions to serve the public sector client base. We look forward to sharing our company values of delivering quality, being customer-focused, practicing, and recommending best practices, and being a trusted partner for our clients. These emerging technology solutions can support these government agencies in realizing hard dollar savings to their bottom line and better serving the citizens in our communities”.
NITCO Inc. is a proud Gold Tier partner with UiPath a 2021 Gartner “Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation” Leader, to deliver industry-leading RPA technology and hyper-automation solutions under this Cooperative Contracts purchasing agreement. UiPath has also recently been recognized as:
• The highest-rated RPA technology platform in the market
• Ranked #1 in Deloitte’s 2019 Technology Fast 500
• Have more than 6,000 customers worldwide, including approximately 50% of the Fortune 500
For more than three years, NITCO Inc. has partnered with UiPath to bring world-class digital automation to our customers. The UiPath Automation Platform is helping organizations around the world become faster and more agile in the face of increased demand and rapidly changing environments. It addresses the automation lifecycle by leveraging process discovery tools and employee crowdsourcing to determine what to automate, which is key to scaling automation across the enterprise with speed and efficiency. This enables more sophisticated automation with AI capabilities such as document understanding and provides sophisticated analytics to measure the business impact of automation. This pervasive ‘automation first’ approach is proven to be both substantial and transformative and is allowing everyone – from RPA Developers and Testers to Citizen Developers and Business End Users – to collaborate and put automation squarely at the core of everyday work. Together with UiPath, NITCO delivers digital automation solutions using an emerging set of AI technologies to automate more knowledge work and engage everyone in an organization to automate with a software robot. All of this is managed and orchestrated on a hyper-automation platform that is scalable and secure.
If NITCO Inc., can assist your organization to optimize processes through digital automation, please contact us at: YourDigitalTechnologyPartner@NitcoInc.com, or visit our website at: www.NitcoInc.com.
About NITCO Inc.
NITCO Inc. is a technology services company that accelerates digital automation with Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, Natural Language Processing, Conversational AI, Chatbots, and Robotic Process Automation (RPA). In addition, the company has highly skilled staff serving our clients in Integration Technologies, Data Analytics, Cloud Integration Services, and various IT Technical Consulting services.
Nancy Herrington
NITCO Inc.
email us here
Digital Technology Solutions & Services | RPA | AI | Intelligent Automation | NITCO Inc