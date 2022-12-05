Ethisphere Launches “Safe and Open Culture” Content, Data, and Resources for Ethics, Compliance and Governance Leaders

Culture Showcases How Robust Cultures of Ethics and Integrity Build Long-Term Organizational Value

At the end of the day, a speak-up culture is key to the work every ethics and compliance team does day-to-day." — Erica Salmon Byrne, CEO, Ethisphere

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ethisphere®, a global leader in defining and advancing standards of ethical business practices, announced today the launch of a two-month-long campaign that will highlight a range of content, resources, and data designed to help organizations build strong cultures of ethics and integrity.

The Safe and Open Culture campaign will run from December 1, 2022, through January 31, 2023, and will primarily engage subscribers of The Sphere—a data and insights platform which enables ethics and compliance leaders to benchmark their programs against data on the practices of peers and the World’s Most Ethical Companies®—to identify risks and mature their programs. The campaign will also engage members of the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), a global professional organization of leading companies collaborating to share best practices in governance, risk management, compliance, and ethics. Additionally, the campaign will be of interest to any ethics and compliance professionals looking to build a more robust culture of ethics and integrity within their organization.

"At the end of the day, culture is key to the work every ethics and compliance team does day-to-day" says Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere CEO. "If people are not comfortable raising their hand and asking for help, everything else is moot. It really begins and ends with a speak-up culture."

Resources available now

Ethisphere has released an eBook entitled The Eight Pillars of an Ethical Culture, which showcases the eight foundational elements of an effective and sustainable culture that create better workplaces and position organizations for long-term success.

Ethisphere is also sharing an on-demand Ethical Culture Masterclass, a series of sessions based on our own data set of 2+ million Ethical Culture survey responses, years of practice working hands-on with global ethics and compliance teams, and experiences from our Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA) community. These sessions delve into building an ethical culture that not only meets DOJ expectations, but also helps to foster a more successful workplace, as well as using metrics to inform your approach to building an ethical culture.

These and other Ethical Culture resources are available to download at Ethisphere.com/Resources.

Upcoming resources

Over the course of the campaign, Ethisphere will be releasing several new Ethical Culture resources that present helpful action plans for communicating cultural values, enlisting team leaders as cultural ambassadors, and measuring the impact of best practices.

- The Power of Storytelling showcases how we can use the authentic and relatable stories of real-world workplace experiences to provide context around cultural expectations and put employees at the center of the conversation.

- The Outsized Influence of Managers on Culture highlights how managers can make or break an organization’s culture through their behavior, tone, and frequency of communication on ethical issues. This resource also describes the four levers by which managers influence culture: who they hire, who they fire, who they praise, and who they promote.

- Essentials for Success in Managing Culture outlines what culture measurement is, why it is important, and how to best approach it as a means of helping organizations understand just comfortable and empowered their employees really feel around things like speaking up, asking for help, and sharing innovative ideas.

Ethisphere will also be releasing additional resources, including Ethicast video interviews, and articles slated to run in the Safe and Open Culture issue of Ethisphere Magazine, which is scheduled to publish digitally on January 30, 2023.

“Leading ethics and compliance programs create a culture at their organization that enables transparency and speaking up,” said Tyler Lawrence, Director, Data and Services. “That goal requires thinking creatively about how to measure culture—what sources of data can an organization tap into? What partners within the organization can help? How do you translate that data into action? These resources offer guidance into best-in-class practices.”

About Ethisphere

Ethisphere is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust, and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World’s Most Ethical Companies® recognition program, provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA), and showcases trends and best practices in ethics with Ethisphere Magazine. Ethisphere also helps to advance business performance through data-driven assessments, benchmarking, and guidance. For more information, visit https://ethisphere.com.