Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement regarding the forthcoming emergency winter heating relief plan:

“The Legislature and I share a commitment to providing financial relief to Maine people to help them remain safe and secure in their homes this winter. My office has had productive conversations with Democratic and Republican legislative leadership this week, and I am optimistic that we are close to finalizing a bipartisan agreement for an emergency winter energy relief plan. Those conversations will continue this weekend, and I look forward to unveiling the proposal early next week for the full Legislature’s consideration before they convene on Wednesday. I extend my gratitude to legislative leadership for their continued good-faith work.”