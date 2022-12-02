Submit Release
Springfield Nature Center trails closed Dec. 10-12 for managed deer hunt

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Patrons of the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Springfield Conservation Nature Center are reminded the facility’s trails will be closed Dec. 10-12 for the managed deer archery hunt taking place at the facility during that time.

While the Springfield Nature Center trails will be closed during the three-day period to ensure a safe and successful hunt; the nature center building will be open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. on Dec. 10 (Saturday) and closed Dec. 11-12 (Sunday and Monday).

The Dec. 10-12 managed archery hunt at the Springfield Nature Center is one component of a city-wide strategy to manage Springfield’s urban deer population. The nature center hunt – along with managed hunts at Lake Springfield and at Fellows Lake and Springfield City Council’s bow-hunting ordinance passed in 2014 that allows archery deer hunting within city limits – are part of a comprehensive plan to try to limit deer numbers inside Springfield’s city limits and maintain a level that’s safe for citizens and healthy for deer.

MDC's Springfield Conservation Nature Center is located at 4601 S. Nature Center Way in southeast Springfield. People wanting more information about the managed hunt or other events at the nature center can call 417-888-4237.

