ATELIER de Hoteles joins the United Nations Global Compact, the World's Largest Sustainability Initiative

CANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ATELIER de Hoteles, the Mexican hotel chain distinguished by its pillars of Handcrafted Hospitality® and Eco-Social Awareness®, reaffirmed its commitment to sustainability by announcing that is now part of the United Nations Global Compact Network Mexico.

The United Nations Global Compact is a calling for businesses to incorporate the universal principles related to human rights, work, environment, and the fight against corruption in its strategies and operations, as well as the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG), which delimit the company’s framework and its development.

“We consider sustainability the most responsible and ethical way to do business. Therefore, we are committed to environmental, social, and governance management based on our values and reflected in our policies, practices, and programs, recognizing the interests of the different groups in which we are involved. Our focus is the preservation of the environment, the well-being of our Arteleros, and the satisfaction of the guests who visit ATELIER de Hoteles’ resorts, as well as of the communities where we have a presence,” said Oliver Reinhart, CEO of GrupoBD.

This alliance reinforces the commitment of ATELIER de Hoteles, hotels distributor, and operator, through its Eco-Social Awareness® pillar towards a responsible and respectful tourism model for people and nature.

“Joining as a member of the United Nations Global Compact reflects our commitment, as a group, to value creation. Under our philosophy “Haz Todo Con Amor”—Do Everything With Love—we have developed our job with professionalism and passion, looking for the balance to provide the best service to our stakeholders, society, and the environment,” said Beatriz Mora, Director of Human Capital at GrupoBD.

From the beginning, ATELIER de Hoteles has voluntarily decided to assume socially responsible management with a service of excellence in order to provide the best experiences to its guests, as well as to its Arteleros.

About Us:

ATELIER de Hoteles is an innovative and bold Mexican hotel group founded in 2015, inspired by a high-end focus on contemporary Mexican art as the central element and a driving force of the concepts that include strategy, passion, and commitment. ATELIER de Hoteles’ four brands, ATELIER, ESTUDIO, ÓLEO, and MET, offer Barefoot Luxury® experiences that are accompanied by the highest standards of service at their properties which are in the Cancun Hotel Zone, and Cancun´s Playa Mujeres. Other beach properties and urban locations are currently on the way.

