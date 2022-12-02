Submit Release
Federal judges want diverse clerks but struggle to hire them - study

The judges' efforts are hindered by a widespread reluctance to discuss clerk hiring with colleagues and greater transparency and note-sharing would help, wrote the authors, who include a sitting California Supreme Court justice. Judges with the strongest track record in hiring minority clerks placed less emphasis on traditionally valued credentials such as law school grades and rank, they found.

