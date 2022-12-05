Statement from Dignity Gold regarding Business Insider article on December 1st, 2022
NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The article written by Daniel Geiger, a real estate reporter at Business Insider, on December 1st, 2022, contains numerous factually incorrect statements, and we intend to put out into the market the correct facts.” - Stephen Braverman, president of Dignity Gold
The following are official statements from Dignity Gold to address the gross inaccuracies in the Business
Insider article:
● Stephen Braverman was NOT a creator of the DIG token.
● Stephen Braverman was a consultant on the unaffiliated DIG project.
● Stephen Braverman was NOT, and never had been, a board member or executive of the
unaffiliated token DIG.
● Gary Walters is NOT a registered owner nor executive at Apache Mill Tailings. He does NOT own
any part of the company and does NOT own any DIGau tokens, and has never been involved
with Dignity Gold.
● The reporter inaccurately states, “The case against Braverman and his cohorts draws further
scrutiny to DIGau, which had already faced questions over the unsavory and felonious business
partners involved in the coin, and whether the gold that Swig claims underpins its value will ever
materialize.” Who exactly is the reporter referring to here?
● Dignity Gold has embraced and promoted regulatory scrutiny and purposefully and voluntarily
chosen to file DIGau as a security with the SEC.
Please visit the Dignity Gold newsroom for all official information about mine locations, ownership, and
more.
About Dignity Gold, LLC
Dignity Gold, LLC is a blockchain development company creating securities tokens to establish investment opportunities in the United States precious metals mining and mineral sectors. The DIGau token is a verified gold reserve-backed security token represented by direct backing of at least $6 billion in gold reserves in tailings and alluvial placer deposits. DIGau tokens should be more liquid than physical gold which has significant logistical hurdles to its trading or physical possession. DIGau tokens offer comparatively fast and easy transferability, within the bounds of securities trading laws, and are intended to be tradable any time of the day, year-round. Founded in 2019 by Stephen Braverman and Kent M. Swig, Dignity Gold is the parent company of Dignity Corp. which is engaged in issuing the Dignity token using the ticker DIGau backed by gold deposits located in the United States. For more information, visit www.dignitygold.com, follow us on Twitter at @DIG_Au, Telegram, or Instagram.
Media Contact: info@dignitygold.com
Stephen Braverman
