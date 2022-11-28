Dignity Gold Announces That Nisa Amoils, Blockchain Venture Capital and Legal Veteran, Has Joined Its Board of Advisors
Ms. Amoils Brings Deep DeFi, Tokenized Assets, and Web3 Infrastructure Knowledge to The Dignity Gold Reserves-Backed Security Token TeamNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dignity Gold, LLC, ("Dignity Gold"), the United States-based digital security that is taking a revolutionary approach to using verified gold reserves to back its security token, announced the appointment of Nisa Amoils to its Board of Advisors. Ms. Amoils is Founding Managing Partner at A100x Ventures, an early stage blockchain and artificial intelligence focused venture fund that invests in businesses addressing opportunities in climate finance and carbon offset, financial inclusion, identity, decentralized finance, tokenized assets, and Web3 infrastructure. She has over 25 years of experience in legal, marketing, and technology investing, with multiple unicorns and exits.
“Nisa brings to the Dignity Gold Board of Advisors a network that is without rival, and an exceptional understanding of what is happening at the intersection of compliance and emerging blockchain investments,” said Kent M. Swig, Chairman of Dignity Gold. “Nisa will serve as a trusted advisor as we advance the technology shaping the future of financial services, to ultimately redefine and bring more controls to owning and trading commodities, positioning Dignity Gold as the easy-to-use, most trusted, and regulatory compliant United States gold reserve-backed security token.”
Ms. Amoils previously worked at Dragonfly Capital, Scout Ventures, IAC and practiced securities and corporate law at Anderson Kill. She serves on Boards such as Wharton Entrepreneurship, Global Digital Assets and Crypto Association, Nightfood (NGTF), Bubblr, and a number of other private companies. She has been named Business Insider’s Women VC’s to watch, a 2021 systematic leader in asset management, top 100 Women in Fintech, and top 50 global Blockchain thinkers. She is an occasional host and commentator at Defiance Media and Forbes, having previously anchored Fintech TV. She holds a business degree from the University of Michigan and a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania.
Ms. Amoils will bring her critical expertise to the current members of the board including Roy D. Behren, Steve Braverman, Mariana De Alba, William B. Heyn, Gary Levi, Alexander Nassief, Andre E. Haynes, Dean Newton, Kent M. Swig and Oliver B. Swig.
About Dignity Gold, LLC
Dignity Gold, LLC is a blockchain development company creating securities tokens to establish investment opportunities in the United States precious metals mining and mineral sectors. The DIGau token is a verified gold reserve-backed security token represented by direct backing of at least $6 billion in gold reserves in tailings and alluvial placer deposits. DIGau tokens should be more liquid than physical gold which has significant logistical hurdles to its trading or physical possession. DIGau tokens offer comparatively fast and easy transferability, within the bounds of securities trading laws, and are intended to be tradable any time of the day, year round. Founded in 2019 by Stephen Braverman and Kent M. Swig, Dignity Gold is the parent company of Dignity Corp. which is engaged in issuing the Dignity token using the ticker DIGau backed by gold deposits located in the United States. For more information, visit www.dignitygold.com, follow us on Twitter at @DIG_Au, Telegram, or Instagram.
