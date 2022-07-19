Dignity Gold’s DIGau Token Lists on CoinMarketCap
- US-based, Verifiable Gold Reserves-Backed Security Token Brings Next Generation Precious Metals Investing to Investors Who Rely on CoinMarketCap’s Insights
CoinMarketCap’s listing of DIGau could not have come at a better time, as the precious metals and minerals space is heating up and drawing strong investor interest.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dignity Gold’s DIGau Token Lists on CoinMarketCap
— Stephen Braverman, CEO
Dignity Gold, LLC ("Dignity Gold"), a blockchain development company that relies on a regulation-forward approach and security tokens to unlock new ways of investing in the United States precious metals, mining, and minerals sector, announced today that the DIGau gold reserve-backed security token of its wholly owned subsidiary, Dignity Corporation, is now listed on CoinMarketCap, the world's most-referenced price-tracking website for crypto and tokenized assets.
With verifiable gold and the financial security of $234 billion in provable precious metal reserves, which are now being processed from United States mines in Nevada, per the current NI 43-101 evolution mining report for its owned and pledged Pinkham Lode Mine and Panguitch sites, Dignity Gold’s modern financial instruments have been able to demystify tokenized ownership, reduce the friction of ownership, and offer the controls that have the potential to boost investor confidence and open the United States precious metals, mining, and mineral sector to investors.
“Listing on CoinMarketCap is a confirmation of our tireless efforts to ensure that DIGau’s revolutionary tokenized security provides investors with unique and provable value,” said Kent M. Swig, Chairman of Dignity Gold. “While DIGau is a very simple way for a wide variety of investors to benefit from investing in the United States precious metals, mining, and minerals sector, what sets the token apart is how DIGau combines gold reserves backing with metals, all being registered and regulated in the United States.”
“We’re building the foundation for a modern precious metal and mineral-backed digital security that inspires confidence in institutional investors,” said Steve Braverman, President of Dignity Gold. “CoinMarketCap’s listing of DIGau could not have come at a better time, as the precious metals and minerals space is heating up and drawing strong investor interest.”
About Dignity Gold, LLC
Founded in 2019 by Stephen Braverman and Kent M. Swig, Dignity Gold is the parent company of Dignity Corp. which is engaged in issuing the Dignity token using the ticker DIGau backed by gold deposits located in the United States.
About CoinMarketCap
Founded by Brandon Chez in May 2013, CoinMarketCap is the world's most-referenced price-tracking website for crypto assets in the rapidly growing cryptocurrency space. Its mission is to make crypto discoverable and efficient globally by empowering retail users with unbiased, high quality and accurate information for drawing their own informed conclusions.
Cautionary Statement
No securities regulatory authority, digital assets securities exchange, or stock exchange has approved or disapproved of the information contained in this news release or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This material contains ‘forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. We undertake no obligation to revise these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that arise after the posting of this material and in no way guarantees the accuracy of this information at any time in the future.
