UPDATE: Rail cars expected to be cleared from US 52 train derailment late Friday, Dec. 2, 2022

Contractors expect to be finished clearing rail cars late Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, from a section of US 52 in Wyoming County closed following an early morning train derailment.
 
Both northbound and southbound lanes in the town of Hanover were closed following the accident, which occurred about 3:30 a.m. near a towing service alongside the rail line. One lane was briefly reopened Friday afternoon but both lanes were again shut down to allow contractors for Norfolk Southern Railway to remove about a dozen train cars which derailed. WVDOH District 10 Engineer Ryland Musick, P.E., said traffic was being detoured onto WV 10, to WV 80, and back to US 52 until the wreck can be cleared.
 
Rail cars crushed several automobiles at the wrecker service, but the vehicles were vacant at the time and no one was hurt.
 
The road was expected to reopen late Friday.​​

