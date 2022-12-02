December 2022

2022 Nebraska Teacher of the Year Final Report

2022 Nebraska Teacher of the Year Lee Perez presented to the board for the final time on his year representing the state. Perez announced he is also a 2023 Horace Mann Awards National Finalist. Perez is the first finalist from Nebraska for that honor. Perez told the board about the last round of conferences and events he was able to attend. He will wrap up his year at the College Football Championship Game where all of the 2022 Teachers of the Year will be honored.

Perez Final Report

Superintendent of Institutional Schools Annual Report

The Nebraska Superintendent of Institutional Schools provided an annual report to the board. Scott English oversees the state’s Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center (YRTC) programs. English said the purpose of the school is to build relationships and to try to get the youth in these facilities back onto the right path and provide the best education possible in their situation. The YRTC programs recently entered into a bigger partnership with the NDE to help support students.

State Schools Report

Authorize Alignment studies for the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS)

As part of peer review, the United States Department of Education requires a study to be completed that evaluates the alignment of each assessment to the standards each was designed to assess. ACS Ventures will conduct this alignment study for science.

Adopt the Annual Assessment Plan for the Nebraska Statewide Assessment and Reporting System

The Nebraska Department of Education Summative Assessment Administration and Reporting Plan includes information for the Nebraska Student-Centered Assessment System (NSCAS) for the 2022-2023 school year. The report is sent to the legislature annually.

Assessment and Reporting Plan

Legislative and Regulatory Priorities

The mission of the Nebraska Department of Education is to lead and support the preparation of all Nebraskans for learning, earning, and living. This mission is directly aligned with the postsecondary attainment goal outlined in LR335 – for 70 percent of Nebraskans to have a postsecondary credential or degree by 2030. To achieve this attainment goal, the NDE is pursuing a bold policy vision for the next biennium called “Nebraska Ready.” The board set six broad priority areas that will set the state on a path to reach the 70% attainment goal by 2030.

Nebraska Ready: PK-12 Policy Priorities

Select a Vendor to Perform an Executive Search for the Position of Commissioner of Education

Board members heard presentations from three finalists to conduct the search for the next Commissioner of Education. The board chose McPherson & Jacobson, LLC. The board will now work with McPherson & Jacobson, LLC to identify desired characteristics for the next commissioner. McPherson & Jacobson, LLC will then begin a national search to find a pool of candidates for the position. The State Board is responsible for choosing the next Commissioner of Education.

Board Member and Commissioner Recognition

Board members honored and thanked outgoing board members Maureen Nickels and Robin Stevens for their time on the board. Members also celebrated Commissioner Blomstedt and thanked him for his nine years of service as Commissioner. This was also Commissioner Blomstedt’s final board meeting.