Utility Relocations Cause Delay in I-65 Construction in Davidson Co.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation’s (TDOT) Old Hickory Boulevard widening project at I-65 has been delayed by several months due to necessary utility line relocations.

The project addresses the traffic queue that occurs on I-65 North at Exit 74A by extending the ramp and lane onto Old Hickory Boulevard East.

The project is experiencing multiple delays due to utility relocations. The expected completion was initially Fall of 2022 but it is now the Summer of 2023.

Alternating lane closures will continue as TDOT and the contractor work to resolve all issues. Two lanes in both directions will remain open during daytime hours.

Motorists are advised to plan for extra travel time and slow down while in a work zone.

