Caesars Southern Indiana Dramatically Lowers KYC/EDD Investigation Time from 8hrs to 45mins
EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinectify, the leading compliance software and advisory company focused on anti-money laundering (AML) in the gaming industry, today announced the results of a strategic relationship with Ceasars Southern Indiana (CSI) and the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI).
Having spent years managing AML compliance by themselves, CSI recently turned to Kinectify to modernize its AML capabilities. Kinectify’s data gathering capabilities and workflows saved CSI over 7 hours per investigation and provided clean and well documented KYC / EDD reviews with a digitized approval process. With less than 6 hours of training with a Kinectify compliance expert, CSI began completing KYC / EDD Reviews in under 45mins and completely automated risk scoring across 640,000 players. These new KYC / EDD capabilities expanded CSI’s compliance program by granting it access to international datasets and net worth information previously unavailable, including information on over 6 billion individuals and 300 million companies in more than 60 languages worldwide.
“Our relationship with Kinectify has brought enormous value to our team,” said Tonda Rector, head of regulatory compliance for CSI. “The Kinectify user-interface is intuitive and easy to use. It saves my team hours of work on integrations and workflows for each KYC review as we assess regulatory actions, watchlists, litigation, media, and other factors that present a risk to our organization.”
EBCI quickly learned that partnering with Kinectify drastically reduced the amount of time CSI staff needed to spend on data gathering and analysis. Once the solution was live, the KYC / EDD research process was automated via integrations with premiere data providers, eliminating the need for the CSI team to scour Google, various databases, or data providers for information. With Kinectify’s real-time risk scoring, CSI now has risk scoring standardization and clear visibility into low, medium, and high-risk players across their entire active player database, allowing them to more efficiently focus their compliance efforts on more targeted sets of higher risk players.
CSI opened in 1998 and is operated by EBCI, using the Caesars name under license from Caesars Entertainment. EBCI fully expected to spend hundreds of hours performing Enhanced Due Diligence (EDD) tasks and ratings on high-risk players using outdated tools or retrofitted software from the banking industry. Recognizing the potential costs and resources this would take, EBCI turned to Kinectify as it wanted a partner that could grow with its entire gaming portfolio as opposed to a single-point solution.
“Looking back, we are delighted we selected Kinectify to increase CSI’s efficiency and capabilities for AML compliance,” said Scott Barber, CEO of ECBI Holdings. “By providing our organization with clear visibility on AML compliance, the EBCI leadership team is now confident that their AML resources are being appropriately and effectively managed.”
The full case study results can be found here.
Kinectify can be contacted via:
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/kinectify
Twitter – https://www.twitter.com/kinectifyAML
ABOUT KINECTIFY
Kinectify is an AML risk management technology company serving gaming operators both in the US and Canada. Our modern AML platform seamlessly integrates all of the organization’s data into a single view and workflow empowering gaming companies to efficiently manage risk across their enterprise. In addition, Kinectify’s advisory services enhance gaming operators’ capacity with industry experts who can design and test programs, meet compliance deadlines, and even provide outsource services for the day-to-day administration of compliance programs.
Alex Koritz
To learn more about Kinectify and book a demo, visit www.kinectify.com.
