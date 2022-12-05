The Jet Business Increases IADA’s European Footprint
The Jet Business is elated to now be a part of IADA’s collective of the most effective private jet sales experts in the world.”LONDON, U.K., December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- London-based The Jet Business, featuring an upscale street-level corporate aviation showroom for the marketing and acquisition of business jets, has joined the International Aircraft Dealers Association (IADA). Founded by CEO Steve Varsano, the company’s corporate aircraft showroom is the first of its kind, located in the heart of London on Park Lane, across from Hyde Park.
— The Jet Business CEO Steve Varsano
The Jet Business joins the elite global ranks of other IADA-accredited dealers, which are active in all areas of the world, many in multiple regions. Nearly every dealer does business in North America, 56 percent of dealers operate in Europe, 44 percent are active in Latin America, 42 percent do business in Asia and the Pacific region and 39 percent work in the Middle East and Africa.
“We represent our clients throughout the aircraft transaction process, offering the most up-to-date product information, global market data, extensive industry relationships and unrivaled world-class expertise,” Varsano said. “The Jet Business is elated to now be a part of IADA’s collective of the most effective private jet sales experts in the world,” he added.
“Steve Varsano’s The Jet Business represents an international approach that expands the influence of IADA’s network of business jet dealers and transaction experts,” said IADA Executive Director Wayne Starling. “Our accredited dealers and their certified aircraft brokers are simply the best in the world and positioned to be of the utmost benefit to their clients through transparency and focus on ethical transactions.”
The Jet Business’ showroom displays a full-size mockup of an Airbus ACJ319 interior that is visible from the street. It is exceptionally furnished with bespoke leather seats and windows showing a moving cloudscape replicating the sensation of flight.
The showroom houses a 40-foot video wall, which easily can display and compare full-size cross sections of every business jet in the world. This includes all Boeing and Airbuses and the full-size floor plans of the passenger cabins for every corporate jet the OEMs have made, are making or have in certification. Included are Legacy 650, Gulfstream G700, Bombardier Global 7500, Dassault Falcon 10X and all small, mid and large cabin models by all the other OEMs. For more information on The Jet Business go to The Jet Business : The World's First Corporate Aviation Showroom.
IADA's AircraftExchange marketing search portal is the only site where every aircraft listed for sale is represented by an accredited dealer. AircraftExchange enables users to create a confidential dashboard of business jets for sale, filtered based on their features and amenities, class size, age, and price. Users can browse through data-rich listings for available business aircraft. For more info go to https://www.AircraftExchange.com.
About the International Aircraft Dealers Association
IADA is a professional trade association formed more than 30 years ago, promoting the growth and public understanding of the aircraft resale industry. IADA's dealers consist of the top 12 percent of the world's experts who handle 46 percent of used business aircraft sales. IADA accredited dealers buy and sell more aircraft by dollar volume than the rest of the world’s dealers combined, annually averaging over 1,100 transactions and $10 billion in volume.
IADA offers the world's only accreditation program for dealer organizations and the only certification program for individual brokers. The process delivers lofty standards of ethical business practices and transparency in aircraft transactions, leading to a more efficient and reliable marketplace. IADA members participate in a program of ongoing education to remain current on best practices and new developments in acquiring and selling business aircraft.
To earn accreditation, IADA dealers must meet tough accreditation standards, receive sponsorship from current IADA-accredited aircraft dealers and undergo a formal review process. IADA-accredited aircraft dealers agree to adhere to a strict code of ethics that ensures fully transparent transactions between IADA dealers and aircraft buyers. IADA also represents a variety of IADA-verified product and aviation services that operate with the highest professional standards in the industry. For more info go to https://www.iada.aero.
Jim Gregory for IADA
James Gregory Consultancy llc
+1 316-706-9147
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other