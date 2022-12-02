Thrust Flight® Takes Second Delivery of New Piper Archers
EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrust Flight® is excited to announce it has taken delivery of Five Additional Piper Archer TX aircraft. With this delivery Thrust Flight has 12 brand new Piper Archers in their fleet with eight more due to arrive next year.
Thrust Flight’s Zero Time to Airline® students have enjoyed training in these brand-new aircraft over the past 6 months and are anxiously awaiting the arrival of these five additional aircraft. Multiple Zero Time to Airline students and instructors had the opportunity to fly to Vero Beach, FL to pick up the aircraft from the Piper Aircraft factory and fly them back to Addison, TX.
“We’re thrilled to receive another batch of Piper Archers for our students.” Says Ray Lamas, President of Thrust Flight. “These aircraft have been phenomenal thus far and give our students the opportunity to train in one of the best training aircraft available today.”
The Piper Archer TX is a technically advanced aircraft equipped with the G1000 avionics suite. All of Thrust Flight’s Piper Archers are also equipped with an autopilot system and are air-conditioned, making them highly effective and comfortable training aircraft.
Thrust Flight has experienced significant demand for its professional pilot program called Zero Time to Airline and these new aircraft play a critical role in increasing training availability at both their Addison and Denison, TX locations.
About Piper Aircraft
Piper Aircraft Inc., headquartered in Vero Beach, Fla., offers aviators throughout the world efficient and reliable single and twin-engine aircraft and is the first general aviation aircraft manufacturer in the world to certify Garmin Autoland. The single-engine M-Class series – the M600SLS, M500, and M350 – offers businesses and individuals elegant performance, value, and a superior ownership experience. The Personal Class Seneca V, Archer LX, and Archer DLX balance proven performance, efficiency, and simplicity in a piston-powered aircraft. The Trainer Class Pilot 100i, Archer TX, Archer DX, Arrow, Seminole, and Seneca V aircraft form the most complete technically-advanced line of pilot training aircraft in the world. Piper is a member of the General Aviation Manufacturers Association. To learn more about Piper Aircraft, visit the company’s website at www.piper.com.
About Thrust Flight
Thrust Flight is a leading flight school with multiple locations in North Texas. Over the course of their 15-year history, they have trained thousands of pilots who have traveled from around the world to train with them. Through their flagship program, Zero Time to Airline, they fully prepare flight students for a career at the airlines.
