Thrust Flight® Partners with Avelo Airlines
ADDISON, TX, USA, November 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thrust Flight announces a partnership with Avelo Airlines to give Thrust instructors and students the opportunity to launch a career with Avelo. This Preferred Hiring Pathway will allow Thrust Flight pilots who have achieved their hour requirements to quickly move to Avelo Airlines and begin flying as airline pilots.
Thrust Flight is known for its friendly, welcoming environment with instructors who are determined to help their students succeed. This culture meshes perfectly with Avelo’s One Crew Culture, which focuses on building the team to better serve the customer.
Thrust Flight President Ray Lamas stated, “We admire the attention and focus Avelo has on supporting their pilots and crew and believe it will be one of the best environments our instructors can move to when they’re ready to take the next step in their career.”
Avelo Airlines Head of Flight Operations Scott Hall said, “To continue to achieve Avelo’s mission of inspiring travel and making air travel easy and affordable, we need the very best pilots. By partnering with Thrust to implement a new Preferred Hiring Pathway, we know the highest standards of training will be put into professional practice on our flightdecks.”
Thrust Flight and Avelo Airlines signed a formal Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), formalizing the partnership. This Preferred Hiring Pathway will open the door for Thrust Flight instructors and students from their Zero Time to Airline program to meet with Avelo recruiters and demonstrate their qualifications to join the Avelo flight crew.
About Avelo Airlines
Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares, and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 34 popular destinations across the U.S., including its five bases at Los Angeles’ Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut’s Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Delaware Valley’s Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.
About Thrust Flight
Thrust Flight is a leading flight school with multiple locations in North Texas. Over the course of their 15-year history, they have trained thousands of pilots who have traveled from around the world to train with them. Through their flagship program, Zero Time to Airline, they fully prepare flight students for a career at the airlines.
Brian Brassaw
