Thrust Flight® Hires Ray Lamas as New Flight School President
ADDISON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES , August 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Thrust Flight Group, a professional flight academy based at Addison Airport, announced today that Ray Lamas has been appointed as the new President. Ray will be joining the company on August 15th.
Ray is the former Vice President of Federal Ventures for AECOM where he led a new growth business initiative. He was previously the General Manager of Global Customer Training for Bell Flight where he and his team expanded the global civil helicopter training business for the company.
“The flight training industry is experiencing significant growth at this time and Ray’s talents and previous experience are exactly what we need to continue the momentum we’ve seen over the previous 18 months,” said Patrick Arnzen, CEO of Thrust Flight.
The new position of company president is a critical role for Thrust Flight as they continue to execute their strategic growth plans. Mr. Lamas’ addition will allow for increased bandwidth across the executive leadership team as they work to expand Thrust Flight’s operations across the US.
Ray has a lifelong love of aviation beginning with his time flying in the US Navy, most recently in Strike Fighter Squadron 11 as a Naval Flight Officer and Combat Mission Commander. After leaving the Navy and graduating with an MBA from the University of Virginia Darden School of Business, Ray joined global consulting firm Bain & Company as a Case Team Leader where he advised a variety of businesses including several in the aviation industry.
“I’m very excited to join Thrust Flight as President, and expand upon its outstanding track record of success,” said Mr. Lamas. “Returning to my roots in aviation with a company poised to break out significantly in the commercial flight training industry, I’m energized to lead such a talented team as it brings a new approach to training pilots for the growing needs of the global aviation market.”
Mr. Lamas’ hiring comes on the heels of several exciting announcements from Thrust Flight including the purchase of 22 new Piper aircraft, approval of examining authority for their Commercial Single Engine Land Part 141 curriculum, and number two ranking on Flying Mag’s national list of flight schools.
About Thrust Flight: Thrust Flight is a leading professional flight academy located at Addison Airport. They offer flight instruction services for many different aviation ratings and certificates. Through their Zero Time to Airline® program, they prepare flight students for a career at the airlines. To learn more about Thrust Flight, visit their website at www.thrustflight.com.
Brian Brassaw
