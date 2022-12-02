Nebraska Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) requests proposals for up to $49,000 for the development and implementation of innovative short-term programs to provide and focus on one (1) service of the Pre-Employment Transition Services for students with disabilities during the summer of 2023 (4/1/23-7/31/23). Nebraska VR intends to contract with up to ten (10) qualified applicants for a period up to four (4) months to develop and implement PreEmployment Transition Services for eligible and potentially eligible students with disabilities, aged 14-21 years old enrolled in school.

2023 Summer Transition Program RFP PDF