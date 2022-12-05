Ammonia Manufacturer PT KPI Selects Antea Asset Integrity Management (AIM) Software with RBI and IDMS

Globally Trusted by Process Industries Worldwide for 34 Years

PADOVA, ITALY, December 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PT. Kaltim Parna Industri (PT KPI), one of the largest Domestic Investment Companies (DIC) that produces Ammonia Anhydrous in Indonesia, has selected Antea’s asset integrity management (AIM) software with risk based inspection (RBI) and inspection data management system (IDMS) to provide RBI services in conjunction with Bureau Veritas Indonesia.

As a major ammonia manufacturer with production capacity of 1,500 metric tons per day, PT KPI sought a robust and reliable RBI provider to ensure the mechanical integrity of its assets. Antea’s complete RBI and IDMS modules excelled in the technical requirements for correct asset integrity management and RBI assessment, while also remaining competitively priced — providing confidence for PT KPI in the proper management of their projects.

Antea’s software solutions enable PT KPI to manage all phases of their asset integrity management projects by establishing a structure for managing technical data. This contract will have a large impact on the management practices of operators in the region, making it possible for them to handle all design, operation, inspection and maintenance data in the same platform that handles risk based inspections and analysis. Operators can expect significant reductions in time and cost to find and act upon data, optimizing decision making to guarantee safety and operational efficiency.

