Sustainable Infrastructure Startup, necoTECH Advances to Final Round in U.S Army Competition
necoTECH's mobile 3D Printing technology wins Army xTechManutfacture competitionDELAWARE, OH, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- necoTECH has been awarded $15k for their "Mobile 3D Concrete Printing” technology in the Army xTechManutfacture competition. Their work in sustainable infrastructure technologies could reshape our nation’s infrastructure through eco-friendly solutions, efficient performance, and increased safety for construction and management. Next week they will compete against ten other companies in the final round of the U.S Army competition for the chance to win up to $125k.
For the final event, necoTECH will present its cutting-edge Rapid Concrete Deployment Machine (RCDM) to military experts. The RCDM is a mobile 3D concrete printer. This machine can quickly print durable structures for the military. The RCDM is designed to rapidly print a variety of structures on demand. The use of this technology will allow the DoD to cut down on emissions and allow for applications in remote areas to streamline the building process.
“We are honored to be included among the ‘top 10’ in this important competition. We have won several awards from the U.S. Air Force, and we are excited to pursue this opportunity with U.S. Army! We look forward to showcasing at the Defense Maintenance Conference in Tampa, FL next week” says Ken Hasty, necoTECH’s Director of Sales.
The xTechManufacture competition gives the Department of Defense (DoD) an inside look at cutting-edge technologies that can shape the future of the military. This competition aims to foster innovation and opportunity by providing a platform for small businesses to work directly with the Army to aid in the development of modern technologies in manufacturing.
About necoTECH, LLC: necoTECH, LLC is an award-winning startup company on a mission to help the infrastructure market transition to a more sustainable future through advanced automation of pavement maintenance activities, data-driven decision-making, and innovative sustainable materials. Located in Ohio Wesleyan University, the company has development partners in both the Government and private sectors including the Department of Defense (DoD), National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), Army Corps of Engineers, and a Technology Directorate of the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFWERX). necoTECH is a wholly owned subsidiary of necoBrands, Inc.
For more information, please visit www.necotechusa.com or contact Steve Flaherty, at hello@necotechusa.com.
