MIT45 Achieves Recording Breaking Year in 2022
The young company achieved their best year to date yet in their 10 years in businessSALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MIT45 has recorded their best performing year yet with consistent double-digit growth over the previous 5 years. The increasing demand for their product, expansion into new markets, and strong operational performance accelerated their revenue growth and achieving a record-breaking year for 2022.
For the past 3 years, MIT45 has solidified their reputation as the Gold Standard in the industry. They were recently named a Top 3 Innovative Company in 2022. They were recently recognized in LA Newswire for the excellent workplace culture developed over the previous couple of years and for leading the charge for the regulation of the industry.
2022 has been another year of massive growth for the premier brand. The company recorded a sharp increase in revenue and profit, leading to double-digit YoY revenue growth. For the past 5 years the company has continued to strengthen their financial position and operational efficiency. The consistent innovations and gains in market share have solidified their position at the forefront of the industry.
The new growth has come from multiple strategies and actions the company performed this year including the acquisition of Golden Monk, a top e-commerce platform. There was consistent growth from existing products, and MIT45 had the best performing new product launch in their history with MIT45 Boost recording a backlog of orders and 7 figures in revenue. As a result, MIT45 has increased production capabilities to meet the high demand.
The up-and-coming giant also had highly successful events at some of the largest trade shows in the country, including ASD, CHAMPS Tradeshow, and FitCon Florida (a first for MIT45 after going into the fitness market).
Acquisitions are accelerating in the industry at a time when it is shifting gears and breaking into mainstream audiences reaching new heights on the heels of the CBD growth. Recently Wolters Kluwer, a global provider of professional information, software solutions, and services for professionals, published an article of business trends in 2022 and stated, “2021 was an unprecedented year of M&A with $2.9 trillion in acquisitions (up 55% from the previous year). 2022 is currently on track to exceed 2021.”
MIT45 has continued to sustain their growth rate resulting in yet another year of record performance. The company has successfully launched in a new market skyrocketing their growth and revenue. With the continued progress they have achieved this year there is no doubt 2023 will be another year of massive success.
