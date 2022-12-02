The United States welcomes once again the "MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally" campaign

MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally - Meet the new national campaign MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally - Innovation MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally - Exclusivity

A national B2B digital campaign that brings all American companies closer to the very best of Portuguese Brands, Products and Services.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, December 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- The " MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally " campaign is the new Portuguese Trade Investment Agency, AICEP – Portugal Global USA global communication initiative that brings all American companies closer to the very best of Portuguese brands, Products and Services.This B2B digital campaign, directed to all American companies, will showcase the best of Portugal's sustainable and innovative products from four key industries: Home Décor, Fashion, Food & Beverage and Wine The Home Decor cluster incorporates Dinnerware, Houseware, Furniture, Bedding and Home Textiles.Designing products made from wood, wool, stone, and ceramics is so much more than just a secular craft, especially in a world increasingly dominated by synthetic goods and mass production. Portuguese Brands are recognized worldwide for their bold design, nature motifs and ocean-inspired centerpieces, with exclusive finishes and surprising details. The sector's ability to innovate and create trends is based on an heritage of craftsmanship and international experience.The Fashion cluster includes clothing and footwear design & production.Portuguese clothing brands already conquered over 191 international markets. The U.S. is a key strategic market for the future of this industry in Portugal. The U.S. represents 27% of Portuguese exports and is the 7th largest market for Portuguese clothing production. The U.S. is also the 7th largest market for Portuguese footwear and also the market where Portuguese footwear has grown the most in recent years. The collaboration with the top haute couture, sport brands, and casual footwear has proven to be highly successful. Close partnership with top designers links industry and brands to the latest trends, highly focused on sustainability, flexibility, responsiveness, and reliability. Burberry, Kenzo, Dior, and other global brands rely on the Portuguese industry's quality standards, production innovation, and smart design for their product development.The Food & Beverage and Wine cluster combines the best of the Mediterranean tradition with an Atlantic twist.Portugal is the 3rd largest olive oil exporter globally, with exports to over 107 international markets. Portugal is also a country with a strong winemaking tradition and the 9th world exporter. With unique wines that combine ancient vineyards with innovation and sustainability, Portugal is constantly praised by the most significant world awards, year after year. From the cool northern coast to the warmer southern interior, Portugal offers wines with distinct personalities, as diverse as the landscapes they hail from – Red, White, Rosé and Verde. This is a result of secular experience and know-how, already available in more than 180 markets worldwide, in which the United States is one of the main clients.Portugal is a country where culture and tradition coexist with design, technology, and R&D. High-quality standards, authenticity and exclusivity as key aspects of the production of Portuguese goods, which are the choice of leading international clients and brands. With almost nine centuries of history, Portugal is a stable, innovative, sophisticated, and forward-looking country in which sustainability is a priority.The campaign "MADE IN PORTUGAL naturally" will be available on all social media platforms - Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, Vimeo, and LinkedIn - and on the official website of AICEP USA, at https://portugalglobal-northamerica.com Now is the time to discover why you should choose Portugal as your strategic partner. Find out more at https://portugalglobal-northamerica.com ABOUT AICEPPortuguese Trade & Investment Agency is a government entity focused on attracting productive investment, increasing exports, and internationalizing Portuguese businesses to boost its economy. AICEP is a "one-stop-shop" agency and the ideal partner for those looking to invest in Portugal or establish new strategic partnerships to expand their business.With offices in Portugal and abroad, AICEP supports international companies investing in Portugal through project analysis, site selection, and human resources support.With a global network present in over 50 markets, AICEP oversees Portuguese companies' internationalization and exports, supporting them throughout these processes by connecting companies with critical stakeholders and providing valuable information.Learn more at https://portugalglobal-northamerica.com ABOUT PORTUGALLocated in southwestern Europe, Portugal is a welcoming and multicultural country with an open economy, where culture and tradition coexist with design, innovation, technology, and R&D.At the crossroads between the European, African and American continents, its strategic location and status as a European Union and Eurozone member state make Portugal the ideal partner for your business.Top international rankings* consider Portugal to be the third safest country globally and the seventh most politically and socially stable. It is also one of the countries that invest the most in renewable energy sources and policies to combat climate change.Portugal's excellent infrastructures, telecommunications, talent, and overall quality of life attract visitors and companies from all over the world.Distinguished by their quality, authenticity, and exclusivity, Portuguese goods are highly sought after by well-renowned international customers. Portugal is an innovative, sophisticated, and forward-looking country with almost nine centuries of history where sustainability is a priority and an industry strategic goal.

