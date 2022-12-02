Citywide Injury & Accident the Only One-Stop-Shop for Automotive Accidents in Houston

For the past three decades, the company has been providing both lawyers and medical specialists to clients involved in auto accidents – all under one network.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, December 2, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Citywide Injury & Accident is pleased to announce it is celebrating three decades of helping to eliminate stress after an automotive accident with its network of top-rated lawyers and doctors.Citywide Injury & Accident is a premier injury and accident physician network in Houston with a mission to assist clients in their legal and physical recovery after an automotive accident. With its extensive team of professional lawyers and medical practitioners, the company has diagnosed, treated, and healed thousands of patients in Texas to recover, while also addressing any legal needs that may arise.In the company’s most recent news, Citywide is celebrating three decades of developing personalized medical treatment and legal plans to help get patients back on their feet and improve their quality of life. This remarkable milestone comes as a result of the company’s multiple 5-star reviews, high number of repeat clients, large number of word-of-mouth referrals and, of course, its exceptional network of highly skilled and reputable medical specialists and top auto injury lawyers “If we look back to where we were thirty years ago, our message has always been the same: auto accidents can cause a unique range of injuries that often require multiple specialists to provide you with the care needed to make a full recovery,” says a spokesperson for Citywide Injury & Accident. “Our doctors understand how stressful it can be trying to find the right doctors after an auto accident, which is why we take all the stress out of the process. We will connect you with the right physicians for you in the right area. Some of these physicians may include chiropractic, medical physicians, physical therapists, or massage therapists.”“Not only that,” the spokesperson continues, “but a vehicle accident may lead to both a physical and a financial loss. Unfortunately, not all injuries are immediately visible after an accident. Whether you’re injured or seemingly injured in a road accident, it is best to visit a car accident doctor in Houston or San Antonio within the first 72 hours. Even small injuries can become severe when left untreated. In fact, delaying treatment can result in a lifelong disability, too. This is why we strongly encourage you to come and see us immediately if you’ve been in an auto accident – we are the only one-stop-shop in our industry and, even though we’ve been around for many decades, we have no plans of slowing down.”Through Citywide Injury & Accident, clients gain access to a host of critical services they may need after an auto accident, including:-Free consultation-Same-day appointments wherever possible-Legal support for insurance claims-Attorney referrals and legal counsel-Documentation for employers if time off work is needed-Determination of extent of injuries-Treatment for different kinds of medical conditions-Gentle, effective, and non-invasive techniques-In-depth examinations, analysis, and X-rays-Referral to medical specialist as and when required-Multiple locations across Houston and San Antonio-And so much moreFor more information about Citywide Injury & Accident, or to contact, please visit https://www.citywideinjury.com/ About Citywide Injury & AccidentCitywide Injury & Accident is Houston’s premier injury and accident physician and legal network. The company’s team is carefully hand-selected and is composed of only the top auto injury physicians and lawyers in the state of Texas. With extensive experience and reputable academic training, Citywide believes all patients deserve the best care possible.Citywide is an A+ BBB Accredited Business, boasts over 30 years of experience in the industry, and has a 5-star rating from its previous clients.