Arizona’s Glendale Union High School District Simplifies Processes with OpenGov Digital Procurement Software
Arizona’s Glendale Union High School District staff waded through paper-heavy, complex purchasing processes. Until OpenGov digital procurement software arrived.ARIZONA, UNITED STATES, December 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Looking to replace an outdated and overly complex procurement process, the Glendale (AZ) Union High School District partnered with OpenGov, the leader in modern cloud software for our local government and school districts, on digital procurement software.
The School District, which serves nine comprehensive high schools in most of Glendale and a portion of Phoenix, not only had complicated processes, it also stored procurement information in disparate locations. As the Procurement Director readied to retire, taking with her industry expertise and knowledge, she wanted to modernize the paper-heavy, convoluted process. At the same time, the Chief Financial Officer, who relies on the expertise of procurement, was seeking the consistency a proven digital procurement software would bring to the District. The solution of choice: OpenGov Procurement.
With OpenGov Procurement, staff can replace paper and complex processes with end-to-end workflow automation that encourages collaboration across the District and makes it easier to develop and manage compliant solicitations and contracts. With guided workflows and integrated training, purchasing staff will have less clerical work, giving them more time to tackle strategic initiatives. Whether they are participating in group scoring or engaging with suppliers, staff will have the ability to make more intelligent purchasing decisions with unprecedented levels of accountability and teamwork.
The Glendale Union High School District joins more than 1,600 public sector organizations leveraging OpenGov to revolutionize work processes with cloud-based software designed specifically for the needs of government.
